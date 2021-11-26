ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The View’s Joy Behar tells LGBT+ people to ‘come out’ to their families at Thanksgiving and ‘see what happens’

By Daisy Maldonado
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zaea1_0d7OPDH200
Joy Behar (ABC)

Coming out to your family is an extremely personal experience that should only be done on your terms, whenever you feel ready to do so.

It can be nerve-wracking to share this part of your life with your folks and you certainly don’t need to feel any pressure to do so.

That’s why when The View host Joy Behar suggested on-air that members of the LGBTQ+ community should “just come out” during Thanksgiving to their family and “see what happens” it’s sparked heavy backlash online.

While talking about tricky conversations families have at the dinner table during the holiday Behar suggested, “Everybody out there, come out to your family this Thanksgiving,” adding: “Just come out!”

Watch the exchange around the 1:12 mark in the video below:

While Behar presumably said this with the best intentions in mind, it ultimately missed the mark.

A confused Whoopi Goldberg asked her co-host, “Come out … the door?”

To which Behar clarified: “Come out …come out as gay!”

“If you’re gay, come out. Meaning be your authentic self,” Behar said. “I’m old enough now, I know that life is short, because it went by like that (snaps). I say that you should be yourself, this is my philosophy in life.”

She added: “My whole thing is you come out and be yourself, don’t let anybody tell you what you have to be in life.”

Online, many felt as though Behar, a cis straight woman, oversimplified the emotional strain coming out to your family takes.

“I just want to know why @TheView still has @JoyVBehar on the show it’s time to put her away coming out of the closet is not as simple as she is claiming it to be …” wrote one.

Another person tweeted: “I sorry eh but I don't agree with Joy Behar. Coming OUT is a process. Telling you family you GAY is one step. Dealing with the psychologically fallout us another. I don't believe anyone should be forced to come OUT. If you GAY, you GAY. It's nobody's business. Let people live!”

One Twitter user wrote at Behar directly saying, “is coming out a Joke to you? How dare you take a very important and sensitive moment in someone who is part of the LGBTQIA Community & turn it into a joke? Some have been shunned from their family because of it. Not a joke. Be ashamed.”

Comments / 34

Christopher Anid
4d ago

that's the problem with those witches on The view they don't know what they're talking about they don't know when to get their mouth shut that show should not even be on the air anymore

Reply(1)
34
Libby Bar-Kochba
4d ago

So now she fancies herself to be a therapist?!!!! the woman has the intellect of a grape. she should mind her own business and let people come out or not come out on their own schedule.

Reply
29
Zyrock Daddy
4d ago

She says senseless things like these to keep herself self relevant she knows everybody hates her and she knows she is morally wrong she's just trying to keep herself on air to keep people talking about her

Reply
14
Related
Primetimer

Joy Behar Would Rather Burn Down Her Guest House Than Host Overnight Visitors

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. The mood was light on The View today as the ladies celebrated Whoopi's birthday with a live DJ, a surprise appearance from Nicolle Wallace, and a performance by Anita Ward. While the day may have been all about Whoopi (except when ABC forced her to mention Disney+ Day in a show of corporate synergy), it was Joy Behar who stole the show with her classic one-liners. Today's Joy-isms included a brief moment when she forgot about the existence of the Atlantic Ocean, some confusion surrounding stereotypical acting roles, and even a promise to burn down her guest house, should anyone ever attempt to stay there:
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Joy Behar throws shade at Meghan McCain, saying The View panel "is perfect now"

The View today welcomed back another former conservative co-host, Abby Huntsman, who also happens to be close friends with McCain. Almost immediately, according to The Daily Beast, Behar asked her: “Did you miss us? And how does it feel to be back here?” Huntsman joked, “I miss getting sweet nothings from you, Joy, in the commercial breaks," adding on a serious note that "my politics are nuanced and my journey on this show wasn’t one extreme or the other. There were some tough days and there were executives here at the time and people here at the time that made too many of my days too difficult. And all of them are gone now.” Behar replied: “Well, I miss some of them. I do miss some of them. I mean, I don’t miss—the panel is perfect now.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Joy Behar
Decider

Joy Behar Under Fire for Comments About Coming Out on ‘The View’

“I would like to suggest that everybody out there come out to your family this Thanksgiving,” Behar said bluntly. “Just come out. See what happens.”. While she earned some approval, most of the panel was still confused. “I’m sorry,” moderator Whoopi Goldberg responded. “I’m just curious. Come out the door? Come out — what do you mean?”
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar SUED For $60 Million Because of THIS?

Are Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, the hosts of "The View," being sued for $60 million?. Following Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal on all counts on Nov. 19, various social media articles claimed that the boy and his family had filed a defamation lawsuit against the presenters. After police shot Jacob Blake,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay People#Thanksgiving Dinner
mediaite.com

Whoopi Goldberg Clashes With View Guest Over America’s Progress on Race: ‘They’re Lynching People’

Whoopi Goldberg had a spirited conversation with NBC Sports broadcaster Michele Tafoya about how much progress America has actually made in moving past racial issues. Tafoya, The View’s latest guest host, was on the panel Tuesday as the show talked about the Virginia gubernatorial race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe. The show especially focused on how critical race theory has become a wedge issue overshadowing the contest as the race narrows.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Abby Huntsman Does Damage Control After Dissing The View's 'Toxic' Environment

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Less than a month after Abby Huntsman called out the "toxic" environment at The View, the former co-host sang a different tune when she returned to the table Friday morning. In her first appearance on The View since her early 2020 departure, Huntsman praised the show's behind-the-scenes staff, who she insisted "don't get involved in any of the nonsense" viewers see on-screen. "I am back here today because I have friends I will have for the rest of my life," she said. "I had days on this show that were very much a dream for me, and memories I will cherish forever."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg Has a Plan for Subpoena-Defying Steve Bannon: 'Snatch Him Up!'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Little has happened in the two weeks since the House of Representatives voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for ignoring a subpoena from the January 6 commission, but Whoopi Goldberg may have just kickstarted the process. On Wednesday morning, The View's longtime moderator insisted that it's time for police to "snatch him up" and force him to cooperate with the lawmakers investigating the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

130K+
Followers
6K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy