ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man accused of Killamarsh murders also charged with rape of girl

By Jessica Murray
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IqCuL_0d7OP9pN00
All four victims were discovered at a house in Killamarsh, near Sheffield, in September Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA

A man accused of murdering a mother and three children has also been charged with raping one of the victims, who was 11.

Damien Bendall, 31, is now alleged to have raped and murdered Lacey Bennett. He was previously charged with killing her and her brother, John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother, Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent, 11.

The victims were discovered at a house in Killamarsh, near Sheffield, on 19 September. The murder charges allege Bendall killed all four on a day between Friday 17 September and Monday 20 September.

Bendall was due before Nottingham crown court on Friday for a plea hearing, but failed to appear and the case was adjourned to 4 January at the crown court in Derby.

An inquest opening at Chesterfield coroner’s court previously heard the four died as a result of a “violent attack”. A spokesperson for Derbyshire constabulary said the provisional cause of death for the four victims had been identified as “blunt force trauma”.

The coroner’s court also heard how a relative of Bendall had phoned police to say the defendant had sustained a self-inflicted stab wound.

In a statement, the CPS said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised a further charge for Damien Bendall, 31, after reviewing a file of evidence from Derbyshire police. He has now been charged with rape of a girl under 13.

“The additional charge was today confirmed to the court at a hearing held at Nottingham crown court. All are reminded that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Family members said Connie was at a sleepover at the home of her best friend, Lacey, when they were killed.

Speaking shortly after their deaths, Jason Bennett, the father of John Paul and Lacey, said: “Life will never be the same again. Families have been left broken by the awful loss of John, Lacey, Terri and Connie.”

He described John Paul as “loving, fiery, funny and passionate, with the most beautiful caring heart you could find” and said Lacey was his “TikTok queen, creating dance after dance”.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Murder#Sheffield
WDTN

Man accused of killing 2 in stolen police car dies in jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that inmate Raymond Walters died last night on Tuesday, November 16. According to a release by the Sheriff’s Office, Walters was removed from his housing unit so that medical staff could assess his condition after staff observed him acting erratically. Dayton fire department transported Walters […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of raping transgender women not guilty of all charges

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A man accused of raping three people last year, including two transgender women, has now been found not guilty in all the incidents. After a bench trial in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, Judge Jennifer Branch on Tuesday found 31-year-old Adonas Hicks not guilty in alleged sexual assaults that happened Sept. 7, 2020, and Nov. 8, 2020, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Boy who stabbed friend more than 70 times was thrown out of primary school for knife threat

A teenage boy who stabbed his friend more than 70 times and tried to behead him had been reportedly expelled from school at the age of 10 after threatening a girl with a knife.Marcel Grzeszcz, 15, was convicted of murdering Roberts Buncis on 12 December last year, two days before the victim’s 13th birthday.It has since emerged that he was expelled after he had taken a knife into St Nicholas Primary School in Boston, Lincolnshire, and threatened a girl with it.A mother who used to take Roberts to school with her children told The Sun: “It’s not his first incident...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Six-year-old warned that his father ‘was going to kill him,’ court told

A six-year-old boy had warned people “for well over a year” before his death that his father would kill him but “nobody listened”, a murder trial has heard.Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died in June last year after suffering an “unsurvivable” head injury while solely in the care of his step-mother.His father Thomas Hughes, 29, and step-mother Emma Tustin, 32, are on trial at Coventry crown court accused of murder – which they both deny.Medical evidence shows Arthur would not have been able to inflict the injuries on himself, but Tustin maintains that she is innocent of murder.The step-mother has pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Life term for man who raped and murdered pensioner

A man has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 19 years after raping and murdering a pensioner. Jason Graham 30, appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday to be sentenced for sexually assaulting and killing Esther Brown in her own home. The 67-year-old, who has been described...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wymt.com

Man arrested on rape charges

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man who was wanted on rape charges has been arrested. David A. Mitchell, 57, was arrested Thursday night without incident, the Ashland Police Department said. Investigators say the assault happened about two weeks ago. Following the criminal investigation, the case was presented to the grand...
ASHLAND, KY
buzzfeednews.com

A Black Man Charged With Murder Said He Shot At A Group Of White Teens in Self-Defense

Around 1 a.m. on June 14, 2020, 21-year-old Marc Wilson, who is Black, and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Emma Rigdon, who is white, left a Taco Bell in Statesboro, Georgia. At a stoplight, they pulled up next to a pickup truck. Wilson’s lawyers say that at least one of the white teenagers inside the truck shouted the n-word and “your lives don’t matter.”
STATESBORO, GA
The Independent

Yussuf Mustapha: 14-year-old among four teenagers jailed for life after murder of schoolboy Keon Lincoln

Four teenagers have been jailed for life over the murder of 15-year-old schoolboy Keon Lincoln in a gun and knife attack in Birmingham.Fourteen-year-old Yussuf Mustapha, who is thought to be Britain’s youngest defendant convicted of gun murder, was accused of firing the fatal shot and was sentenced to life in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.Keon’s mother Sharmaine Lincoln, who after hearing gunshots found her son wounded outside their home in Handsworth, described his murder as “a nightmare that I cannot wake up from”.The fatal attack in January had been “carefully planned and executed” using a revolver and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Child killer Colin Pitchfork returned to prison ‘after approaching young women in street’

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork was recalled to prison because he had been approaching young women in the streets, it has emerged.The 61-year-old was released on probation after spending 33 years in jail in September, but was taken back to prison last week just two months later because of concerns probation officers had.Pitchfork was sentenced to life in prison after he admitted raping and strangling two 15-year-old girls in the 1980s.After much public furore, the Probation Board agreed to release him earlier this year, although some of the most stringent licence conditions ever were attached.However, he is now back behind...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

66K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy