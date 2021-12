The New York Knicks are looking to snap a streak of poor play against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, who will be without LeBron James after getting into a scuffle with Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons over the weekend. James was suspended for one game, so he will miss the anticipated matchup against the Knicks, with both holding similar records. The Lakers are .500 on the season, and the Knicks are just one game above an even record.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO