On September 14, a then-unknown UK national who had only just started posting on Instagram under the the @thelatebloomerUK handle, took to the photo-centric social media platform to announce something that most people in his life would probably say that they'd never seen coming. And that was that this charmingly scruffy-bearded, olive-skinned 40-year-old with the now-well-known infectious grin, Will Chirag "Chigs" Parmar (via People), had taught himself to bake during the COVID-19 pandemic and would soon be visible all over television screens in the UK and US as a contestant on the 12th season of "The Great British Bake Off," the televised cooking contest for amateur bakers that goes by the name of "The Great British Baking Show" when it streams in the US.

