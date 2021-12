There's no better excuse for a shopping spree than the holidays, and this year, why not do something a little different after you make your list?. The city of San Marcos offers the ultimate shopping experience for friends, family, or even if you're going solo. With everything from quirky vintage finds to name-brand items, you'll discover what you're looking for — and probably a few things you didn't know you needed.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO