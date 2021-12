MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s not exactly a Christmas miracle, but it’s pretty darn close after learning a pair of Bald Eagles, which a live Eagle Cam has been focused on since mid-October, is expanding its family. The female eagle, named “Rita” laid an egg on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving and it was all live on the Eagle cam. “Rita” the bald eagle lays an egg. (Source: Ron Magill) Ron Magill, Zoo Miami Communications Director and founder of the Ron Magill Conservation Endowment, partnered with Lloyd Brown and Wildlife Rescue of Dade County to build a platform for an eagle nest and install...

