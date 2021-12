The Black Image Center’s mission is to preserve the visual imagery of Black Americans. They do so by hosting workshops and providing equipment for Black families to catalogue their photos and preserve their memories. The organization’s aims to provide free and low-cost photography services to young artists from disadvantaged communities. They hope to stimulate imagination and empower Black storytellers and creatives. The event is produced by the teams of the artist-led organization known as For Freedoms and Converse. These two groups teamed up in order to make the pop-up that can help Black people connect to their history and preserve their legacies.

