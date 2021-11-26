ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Sean Dyche hopes Antonio Conte connection takes time at Tottenham

By Mark Walker
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Burnley boss Sean Dyche hopes Antonio Conte takes a little while longer to settle into his new role as Tottenham manager as the two sides meet at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Conte made a winning start against Leeds last week but Tottenham slipped to an embarrassing defeat on Thursday to Europa Conference League minnows NS Mura in Slovenia.

The former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan manager admitted afterwards that “the level at Tottenham is not so high” and Dyche is keen to cash in on any uncertainty.

Dyche said: “It will be helpful if it does take time because we play them very quickly.

“There’s no two ways about the manager knowing his stuff and to be honest, the players know their stuff.

“It’s just sometimes you need the connection between what you’re trying to achieve tactically, a change of culture, change of manager, and getting the best out of the players.

“The manager needs to get the best out of them, that’s his job, and his record suggests he will over time.

“I really hope he doesn’t this weekend, that would be helpful, but they don’t lack talent that’s for sure.”

Burnley have lost only one of their last seven league games but remain in the bottom three, while Conte will be demanding a positive reaction from his players.

Dyche said: “We’re going to have to be well aware of the strengths they’ve got.

“But equally, we’re on a nice little run. Our performances – I’ve said most of the season actually, but certainly recently – we look a threat, we can score goals at the moment.

“We still focus on ourselves and obviously we are aware of a change of manager, change of culture at Tottenham, so that may take time.”

Burnley’s solitary league win this season was against Brentford at the end of October and they have drawn six other top-flight matches.

“Often it’s been down to taking chances, not about managing the game, more about chances created that we haven’t taken,” Dyche said.

“We’re looking more of a threat over the last couple of weeks, probably four or five games, that’s for sure.

“Early season, we were actually playing pretty well, I felt, but the balance has to be right at both ends and we’ve tightened that up a little bit.”

The Clarets will be without suspended pair James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood but both Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra are expected to overcome “a bit of muscle tightness”.

Dyche confirmed striker Ashley Barnes is likely to be out for several weeks after missing last Saturday’s 3-3 home draw against Crystal Palace due to a torn thigh muscle.

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Antonio Conte relishing opportunity to work with Harry Kane at Tottenham

Antonio Conte is happy to finally be able to work with Harry Kane and says Tottenham can do “important things” with the forward on board. The Italian has long admired the 28-year-old and, back when he was in charge of Chelsea in 2017, admitted that if he could sign one striker it would be the Spurs star.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rejuvenated Harry Kane can jumpstart Antonio Conte’s Tottenham tenure

The condiments have been banished, the fried foods and fizzy drinks excommunicated, and the cheese in the Tottenham canteen is sweating like a sinner on the way to confession. Antonio Conte’s regime of puritanical health made its first assault on starch, albeit with starved results in Spurs’ era-ushering stalemate against Everton but alas, for Harry Kane, a feast at last.There was something a little macabre about the way Kane stripped at the skeleton of San Marino’s defence earlier this week, scoring four times in 15 minutes, like a hyena making ribbons out of a carcass. But regardless of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
James Tarkowski
Person
Jay Rodriguez
Person
Ashley Barnes
Person
Antonio Conte
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte gets his first Premier League win as Tottenham manager to move them up to seventh as Sergio Reguilon completes comeback against Leeds after Daniel James gave visitors half-time lead

Boos at half-time, ecstasy and adulation at the end — welcome to Tottenham Hotspur, Antonio Conte. The Italian won’t forget his first home Premier League game in charge of Spurs in a hurry. Twists and turns, jeers and applause. Conte will hope it is not always like this. He is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte unsure when to up Tottenham’s ‘intensity’ against Leeds

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte admits he was unsure whether to go full throttle for the whole of the 2-1 win over Leeds.Conte enjoyed a first Premier League win in charge of Spurs as they overcame a dismal first half, where they trailed to Dan James’ goal, to take the three points thanks to goals from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sergio Reguilon.The second half gave a glimpse of what could be expected under Conte as his side outran their opponents by around 3km, with matchwinner Reguilon claiming after the game that he felt “dead”.The Italian has not had long to work with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Europa League#Taking Chances#Tottenham#Europa Conference League#Ns Mura#Juventus
The Independent

Antonio Conte enjoying Premier League return despite Tottenham struggles

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is enjoying being back in the Premier League despite the situation he inherited at his new club.Conte laid bare just how big a job he has on his hands after Spurs’ European embarrassment in midweek, where they lost to Slovenian minnows NS Mura – the lowest ranked team in the Europa Conference League.Conte was forced to admit after the humiliation that the level of his squad is “for sure not so high” and that he has reservations over its limitations.The Italian chose to return to the Premier League four years after he was sacked at Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham vs Man City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

West Ham are taking on Manchester City on Sunday in a top-four clash which could see the Hammers climb level on points with their hosts if they can find a way to win at the Etihad Stadium.Pep Guardiola's side come into the game full of confidence following back-to-back wins in the Premier League before victory over PSG in the Champions League in midweek. City came into the weekend second in the table behind leaders Chelsea, and can ill-afford a slip-up now. FOLLOW LIVE Man City vs West Ham build-up, team news, score and goal updatesThe Hammers had been flying with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
MassLive.com

Arsenal vs. Newcastle United: Live stream, start time, how to watch English Premier League 2021

Arsenal looks to bounce back from a brutal loss to Liverpool, where they lost 4-0 to snap an unbeaten streak. Arsenal comes in at fifth in the Premier League standings. Newcastle United is still searching for their first win in Premier League as they come in with six losses and six draws. They’re stuck in the relegation zone as the league’s worst team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Who will win Ballon d’Or 2021? Lionel Messi odds-on favourite to beat Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho

The Ballon d’Or returns after a year absence and Lionel Messi is favourite to make history and win a record seventh prize. Last year’s award was cancelled due a football calendar disrupted by the pandemic – a controversial decision which saw Robert Lewandowski almost certainly denied his first golden ball.Bayern Munich’s Polish striker is among the frontrunners once again, but Messi’s achievement finally winning the Copa America earlier this year has put him top of the pile in this year’s odds. If Messi does win, it would be his seventh Ballon d’Or award, a record tally which would see him...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

358K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
