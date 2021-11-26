ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Oakland County Judge Charged With Domestic Assault

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — An Oakland County judge was arrested on a domestic assault charge.

Wixom police said the incident occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and involved Oakland County Probate Judge Kathleen Ryan and a man who had a relationship with her.

“The man appeared to have suffered from minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene,” police said.

Ryan was charged on Thursday, Nov. 25 with domestic assault. She was released on bond.

The court was closed Friday; no one answered the phone at Ryan’s office.

She was first elected in 2010.

“The fact that Ms. Ryan is an elected official did not play any part in the charge that was authorized and will not play any part in the handling or disposition of this case,” said county prosecutor Karen McDonald, a former judge.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

34-Year-Old Warren Man Charged In Death Of Girlfriend

(CBS DETROIT) – A Warren man who had called the police and said he killed a woman has been charged in connection to her death. As reported by The Detroit News, Erik Fry, who is 34-years-old, has been charged with first-degree homicide by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. Fry’s girlfriend,...
WARREN, MI
CBS Detroit

Warren Police Investigate After Woman Found Dead In Home

(CBS DETROIT) – The Warren Police Department is investigating after a man called 911 saying that he had just killed a woman. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says that the incident occurred inside a home on Julius and Sharrow streets, and it was about 2 p.m. when they received the call.
WARREN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wixom, MI
County
Oakland County, MI
Wixom, MI
Crime & Safety
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Child, Driver In Serious Condition After Crash In Tuscola County

ALMER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) — A crash in Tuscola County has seriously injured a child and one other person. A tractor-trailer collided with an SUV on Colling Road north of Fairgrove Road in Almer Township Monday morning, Nov. 30, according to Michigan State Police. The road was icy and the area had heavy freezing fog at the time of the crash, police said.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathleen Ryan
CBS Detroit

Son Fatally Shoots Mother While Driving On Woodward Near Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of his 52-year-old mother while driving in a car near Royal Oak. The incident occurred late on Thanksgiving Day. According to the Oakland County sheriff’s office, the woman was shot in the head while they were driving on northbound Woodward Avenue beneath the Interstate 696 overpass.
ROYAL OAK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#County Judge#Police#Ap#Associated Press
CBS Detroit

Michigan Reports 25,329 New COVID-19 Cases, 137 Deaths

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 25,329 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 137 deaths on Monday. This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,301,593 and 23,732 deaths as of Nov. 29. Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Woman Rescued From Burning Home While Trying To Save Pets

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A woman from Highland Township was rescued from her burning home after she refused to leave while trying to save her exotic animals, birds, ferrets, and other pets. Deputies pulled the 41-year-old woman through a small basement window, the Oakland County sheriff’s office said. The...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy