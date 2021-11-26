Oakland County Judge Charged With Domestic Assault

WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — An Oakland County judge was arrested on a domestic assault charge.

Wixom police said the incident occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and involved Oakland County Probate Judge Kathleen Ryan and a man who had a relationship with her.

“The man appeared to have suffered from minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene,” police said.

Ryan was charged on Thursday, Nov. 25 with domestic assault. She was released on bond.

The court was closed Friday; no one answered the phone at Ryan’s office.

She was first elected in 2010.

“The fact that Ms. Ryan is an elected official did not play any part in the charge that was authorized and will not play any part in the handling or disposition of this case,” said county prosecutor Karen McDonald, a former judge.

