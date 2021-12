By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — In sports — and life, for that matter — there are storybook fantasies, and then there are impossible illusions. This pipe dream used to sit among the latter, but now it might be morphing back toward the former. The vision, in this instance, is a Super Bowl featuring Tom Brady’s Buccaneers going head-to-head and toe-to-toe and hoodie-to-hoodie with Bill Belichick’s Patriots. It’s a dream scenario for the football world that … actually now has a chance of becoming a reality. The Buccaneers beat the Colts on Sunday, improving to 8-3 on the season. The Patriots beat the Titans...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO