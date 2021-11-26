ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Office: Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Leads Thanksgiving Pack With $5.8 Million, ‘House of Gucci’ Looking Strong

By Brent Lang
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
Disney’s “ Encanto ,” a magical fable that has earned critical raves, led a muted Thanksgiving box office , earning $5.8 million on Thursday and pushing its domestic total to $13.3 million.

This holiday is shaping up to be far quieter than past ones, a sign that COVID-19 continues to depress ticket sales in the U.S. despite the widespread availability of boosters and vaccines for younger children. However, there were some hopeful signs for the exhibition sector. MGM’s “ House of Gucci ” is shaping up to be one of the rare adult dramas to connect with audiences this fall. The look at the family behind the fashion empire earned $3.4 million on Turkey Day and confirmed Lady Gaga ’s box office appeal following her star turn in 2018’s “A Star is Born.” The movie has grossed $7.6 million in its first two days of release.

Both “Encanto” and “House of Gucci” have significant price tags — the family film cost a reported $120 million to make, while the fashion drama had a $75 million budget. If “House of Gucci” continues to put up impressive numbers, it will be in defiance of recent trends. Since the pandemic upended the movie business, audiences have only shown an interest in going back to multiplexes to watch big action films or superhero flicks. They have largely steered clear of dramas and awards contenders such as “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “Spencer,” despite the glowing reviews that accompanied the release of those movies.

Sony’s “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,” a reboot of the long-running horror series, earned $1 million on Thursday, pushing its domestic gross to $3.5 million. The film, which centers on a band of survivors trying to outlast a zombie outbreak (ah, that old chestnut!), was a rather modest affair. It only cost $25 million to produce, so it doesn’t need to be a world-straddling box office colossus to turn a profit. That’s been a recurring problem for movies in the age of coronavirus era. They were greenlit in much different circumstances and carry massive budgets, which has left even the year’s highest-grossing films fighting to hold their head above an ocean of red ink.

And Sony’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” netted $5.4 million on the holiday to bring its stateside haul to $63.3 million. It was the second highest-grossing film on Thursday and topped the box office last weekend. Marvel and Disney’s “Eternals” rounded out the top five, coming in behind the fourth place-finishing “Resident Evil” sequel with $1.6 million. Its domestic total hovers at $142.7 million after three weeks of release.

As it stands, “Encanto” should bring in $40 million over the five-day holiday (much less than other, pre-pandemic Disney animated offerings such as “Frozen 2” and “Ralph Breaks The Internet” have managed over the same period). That will likely leave “House of Gucci” with an impressive $20 million-plus Thanksgiving week haul and Sony’s “Resident Evil” reimagining with a $12 million gross. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” should snag second place with $35 million or so over the five-day spread.

Thanksgiving isn’t a major day for moviegoing, but Black Friday is a major source of box office. Friday’s grosses will be much more illustrative of whether or not the movie business has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.

Deadline

‘Licorice Pizza’ Delivers: Paul Thomas Anderson Pic’s Opening Among Filmmaker’s Best With Record Screen Average – Specialty Box Office

Remember when New York and Los Angeles use to post big figures for the opening of a specialty film at the box office? Well, those days look to be coming back. United Artist Releasing’s MGM Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1970s teen comedy Licorice Pizza posted a huge $83,8K opening screen average from four theaters, which the studio is calling an-all-time record. How is that? Well, when it comes to the top opening theater averages, many of those are comprised of multiple screens a theater, while Licorice Pizza is literally making its moola from four screens at the LA Regency Village, NYC’s Lincoln Square, Village East and...
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘Encanto’ Leads a Box Office That’s Lacking Holiday Spirit

After a strong October, theaters hoped recovery would stabilize. Better yet, that improvement would continue over the holidays, starting with the five-day Thanksgiving period. As is typical, a Disney animated film — this time, “Encanto” — leads the field. It grossed $40.3 million over five days, which is a pale comparison against 2019. That’s when “Frozen II” grossed $125 million in its second weekend and “Ralph Breaks the Internet” opened to $85 million. “Coco” grossed $73 million in 2018.
MOVIES
Billboard

Box Office: ‘Encanto’ Eyes $40M-Plus Opening; ‘House of Gucci’ Sewing Up $22M

Hollywood and theater owners have reason to be thankful this holiday season, even if moviegoing has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. Walt Disney Animation’s musical adventure Encanto is succeeding in luring families back to the multiplex and is looking at a five-day Thanksgiving opening of $40 million or more after grossing $11 million on Black Friday (Nov. 26).
MOVIES
UPI News

'Encanto' tops North American box office with $27M

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The animated family adventure, Encanto, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $27 million in receipts in its debut, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Coming in at No. 2 is Ghostbusters: Afterlife with $24.5 million, followed by House of Gucci at No. 3 with $14.2 million, Eternals at No. 4 with $7.9 million and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City at No. 5 with $5.3 million.
MOVIES
SFGate

‘Be Somebody’ Holds Strongly at the China Box Office in Its Third Weekend

“Be Somebody” scored $21.9 million on its third weekend of release, just 8% down on its second weekend figure, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway. That give it a cumulative gross of $94.4 million, since releasing on Nov. 11. More from Variety. Korea Box Office: 'Spiritwalker' Wins Weekend Ahead...
MOVIES
Variety

Korea Box Office: ‘Spiritwalker’ Wins Weekend Ahead of ‘Encanto’

“Spiritwalker,” a fantasy action film about a man who wakes up in a new body every twelve hours, grabbed the top spot at the South Korean box office over the weekend. It was one of three new films to get significant releases, a possible sign that Korea’s theatrical market is steadying. Directed by Yoon Jae-kyun, “Spiritwalker” earned $2.16 million over the weekend, representing a 31% share of the overall market, according to data from Kobis, the theatrical tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (KOFIC). Over its five opening days, it managed $2.96 million. Sales agency K-Movie has confirmed to Variety...
MOVIES
Variety

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Licorice Pizza’ Lands Pandemic-Best Debut at Indie Box Office

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” has secured the best pandemic-era debut at the independent box office. With speciality offerings like “Licorice Pizza,” the key metric is per-theater-average rather than overall box office tally since its playing in very few locations. From only four theaters in the country — two in New York and two in Los Angeles — “Licorice Pizza” brought in $335,000 in total and $83,852 per location, more than any other specialty film in nearly two years. In other words, PTA has landed the best PTA among arthouse titles since the onset of COVID-19. In its first three days of release,...
MOVIES
Variety

Alief Sells ‘Nocturna’ to Freaks On in France, Belgium for Day-And-Date Streaming, Theatrical, Physical Release (EXCLUSIVE)

U.K.-French sales, distribution and production company Alief has dealt Gonzalo Calzada’s award-winning Argentine thriller double bill “Nocturna” in France and Belgium to horror-centric streaming platform Freaks On. Freaks On plans to release the film early next year, day-and-date on its platform, in select theaters and in physical media. As envisioned by Argentine writer-director Gonzalo Calzada, “Nocturna: Side A…” turns on a nearly 100-year-old man who struggles to atone for the transgressions he has committed in his life. In “Nocturna: Side B…,” Calzada explores an experimental version of the same story. “’Nocturna’ is inspired by my grandparents and the type of relationship they had...
MOVIES
