Bet Big on These 2 Alternative Energy Stocks

Here's a look at how U.S. News' best stocks to buy for 2021 have performed this year. Best stocks to buy for 2021: The wrap-up. At the end of each year, U.S. News selects 10 of the best stocks to buy for the year ahead. Typically, these selections perform well – the goal is always to outperform the S&P 500 over the calendar year. To that end, the 2021 picks have failed to live up to expectations, with an equally weighted portfolio of the 10 returning 8.5% to the S&P's 23.9% year-to-date return through Nov. 29. Although replicating these picks still would've been profitable, two stocks in particular helped sour the whole portfolio. That said, lessons from those missteps – which included a misplaced trust in foreign governments and a gamble on a small-cap name – will be incorporated into U.S. News' next round of annual picks for 2022, and four of the 10 picks added 37% or more in less than a year. Caveats aside, here's a recap of the 10 best stocks to buy for 2021 selections.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO