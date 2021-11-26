Burning out burnout at your company | H. Dennis Beaver

NOT-SO-FAR OUT, MAN - If the term “psychedelics” conjures images of lava lamps and black light “Dark Side of the Moon” posters, you might be a little behind the times (or maybe still in college). The truth is psychedelic-based medicine is heading toward the realm of big business—and Big Law is starting to catch on. As Law.com’s Dan Packel reports, a small number of law firms that have already built a reputation advising clients in the booming cannabis field, including Fox Rothschild and Akerman, are getting in on the ground floor, advising companies that specialize in the therapeutic use of psychedelics. While a lingering stigma around drugs like psilocybin and MDMA may be keeping some firms from jumping into the fray, others are confident that the treatments represent the future of medicine. “None of this would be happening if there wasn’t a need. People are moving past the counterculture of the ’60s when it comes to psychedelics and realizing that before all that happened there was legitimate research and medical treatment using these drugs,” said Fox Rothschild partner Joshua Horn, who co-chairs the firm’s cannabis practice and has been advising drug developers and investors in the nascent psychedelics space. “As people come off of taking antidepressants that no longer offer them relief, I think this is an avenue, much like medical marijuana for people who didn’t want to take opioids for the treatment of pain.”

19 HOURS AGO