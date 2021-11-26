ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Even if we halt global warming, local climates will change – and we need new experiments to understand how

By The Conversation
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a big question mark over whether the world will keep global warming below the limits set out in the Paris Agreement. But even if we do, the climate will keep evolving—and society needs to prepare for this. At the moment, climate models don't tell us much about a...

phys.org

Comments / 3

Related
expressnews.com

Commentary: We must rise to climate change challenge

We’re feeling the impacts of climate change. Rising temperatures are changing our landscapes and livelihoods. Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is suffering from thermal stress that contributes to coral bleaching — more than half of the reef’s coral cover was lost between 1995 and 2017. In July, floods severely affected several...
ENVIRONMENT
losaltosonline.com

BridgePoint seniors work to halt climate change

An informal group of retired Silicon Valley professionals who reside at BridgePoint at Los Altos senior living community have been meeting since 2015 to discuss ways to increase access to renewable energy in the face of global warming. Known as the BridgePoint Consortium, the group seeks solutions to mitigate the...
LOS ALTOS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#The Paris Agreement
Phys.org

Climate change: How elephants help pump planet-warming carbon underground

Imagine you're in a hot air balloon flying over an African savanna in the late growing season. Below, herds of elephants, zebras, wildebeests and rhinos roam a mosaic landscape dotted with lonesome trees and daubs of woodland on a canvas of yellow-brown grass. The hungry and rowdy herbivores are eating and trampling the vegetation that stores carbon and keeps it from heating the atmosphere.
ANIMALS
Sierra Sun

Bryn Carey: We can’t wait on climate change action

On the heels of COP26 and as CEO of Ski Butlers, a ski and snowboard rental delivery company with operations serving 50 ski resorts worldwide, I urge everyone to look into where your money is going if you care about our planet. Climate change is putting the $887 billion outdoor...
ENVIRONMENT
Eos

Understanding Abrupt Climate Change in the Late Quaternary

Editors’ Vox is a blog from AGU’s Publications Department. Between about 75,000 and 10,000 years ago, there was a series of sudden and dramatic changes in rainfall patterns in tropical regions likely triggered by changes in ocean water circulation. A recent article in Reviews of Geophysics examines the evidence of these “Tropical Hydroclimatic Events” and explores the potential causes. Here, one of the authors explains more about these abrupt climate change events of the past and suggests how it can inform our understanding of potential future climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
TIME

Climate Change Is Inevitable. Here's How We Must Adapt

Eighty years ago, the American government began the mammoth scientific undertaking of developing fully operational nuclear weapons. At its peak, the Manhattan Project employed 130,000 people, and its total cost ran to $2 billion (equivalent to $23 billion today). Nowadays, global efforts to mitigate climate change are reaching an even greater scale. Governments are pledging to slash greenhouse emissions to zero by 2050, investments into renewable energy now account for 70% of funding for new electricity generation , economies are being restructured around the taxation and trading of carbon emissions, climate tech accounts for 6% of early-stage VC funding, and geo-engineering projects may modify our atmosphere to reflect solar radiation or change the biological composition of our oceans to better capture and store carbon.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Models show how global climate change will affect marine crustaceans in the future

Senckenberg scientists from Frankfurt and Müncheberg, together with a US-American colleague, have modeled the future distribution patterns of marine crustaceans for the years 2050 and 2100. In their study, published in the journal Climatic Change, they conclude that animals living in water depths above 500 meters will move northward as a result of climate change. In contrast, crustaceans found at depths below 500 meters will spread southward in the future. To this end, the team analyzed data from 94 crustacean species assuming two possible scenarios from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report—an increase in global mean ocean temperature by either one or by 4.8 degrees Celsius by 2100. The study is part of the Beneficial project regarding the biogeography of the Northwest Pacific fauna. The baseline study will help to estimate the extent of invasions of non-native species to the Arctic Ocean under the rapid global climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Discovery

Cutting Methane is Quickest Way to Limit Global Warming Before 2030

Methane is 84 times more potent at trapping heat than carbon dioxide in the short term, so reducing methane is the fastest way to limit global temperature rises. “This will not only rapidly reduce the rate of global warming, but it will also produce a very valuable side benefit like improving public health and agricultural output,” said Biden.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Why we must avoid temperature overshoot in climate policy

A new international study coordinated by IIASA shows how near-term mitigation can help to prevent an overshoot in global temperatures, thereby reducing climate risks and bringing long-term economic gains. The Paris Agreement's goal is to hold global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, and pursue efforts to limit it...
ENVIRONMENT
artvoice.com

We Need A Global Climate Police Force: And a Very, Very, Big One

The less than ideal outcome of the latest climate talks in Scotland reminds us of an inconvenient truth: there is no human authority on Earth powerful enough to enforce the preservation of the planet we all share. Would any country seriously consider a military invasion to stop Brazilian deforestation, up...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

We must change now for real climate impact

Regarding the Nov. 24 editorial “The oil-price two-step”:. Either climate change is an urgent problem and is to be treated as such, or it is not. So far, politicians have given lip service to the former, but their actions suggest the latter. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox....
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

The ocean is our greatest climate regulator. It must be a stronger part of climate policy and action

The German linguist Heinrich Zimmer once described the ocean as “limitless and immortal … the beginning and end of all things on Earth”. Standing on the shores of any ocean, one can easily sense this. Yet, the more we reveal about the myriad processes within the world’s oceans, the more we begin to question just how limitless and immortal the ocean truly is. The ocean is one of the Earth’s greatest climate regulators. It absorbs almost a third of emitted carbon dioxide and more than 90% of excess heat. But the latest scientific report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate...
ENVIRONMENT
Wired

Think Climate Change Is Messy? Wait Until Geoengineering

While it’s not likely that someone will colorize the atmosphere anytime soon, it's getting increasingly likely that someone will decide it’s time for stratospheric aerosol injection. Emissions are not declining at anywhere near the rate needed to keep global temperatures from rising 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, and the climate crisis is worsening.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Climate change 2021: There's no turning back now

Across a quarter century of UN climate conferences tasked with saving humanity from itself, one was deemed a chaotic failure (Copenhagen/2009), another a stunning success (Paris/2015), and the rest landed somewhere in between. This year's COP26 inspired all these reactions at once. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, leading a 100,000-strong march through the streets of Glasgow, dismissed the two-week meet as a "greenwashing festival". But dedicated experts in the negotiating arena hailed solid -- even historic -- advances in beating back the existential threat of global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Why climate change could make flights a whole lot bumpier

The climate crisis is causing changes in earth’s atmosphere that may have consequences for turbulence levels on flights.New research, published this month in Science Advances, discovered that as the planet heats up, the troposphere – the layer of atmosphere closest to Earth where we live – has been rising by around 164 feet (50 metres) per decade. The troposphere stretches up for about five to nine miles (8-14km) and varies in different parts of the globe. It’s thickest around the equator and has its thinnest points at the poles. Above the troposphere, sits the stratosphere, a more stable layer...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy