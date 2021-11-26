ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

New omicron variant stokes world fears, triggers travel bans

By The Associated Press
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bXvWO_0d7OKejU00

A World Health Organization panel named the variant “omicron” and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern, the same category that includes the delta variant, the world’s most prevalent.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NPR

New coronavirus, likely from dogs, infects people in Malaysia and Haiti

Back in May, scientists detected another coronavirus that caused a cluster of pneumonia cases in kids in Malaysia. The virus appeared to have jumped from dogs into people, but there was no evidence the virus could spread from person to person. Now, scientists have found a nearly identical virus on the other side of the globe. NPR's Michaeleen Doucleff reports.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#World Health Organization
deseret.com

Why the omicron variant might change how the pandemic ends

The omicron variant of the coronavirus might be a sign that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a new, safer stage than before, experts told The Sydney Morning Herald. Over the weekend, the World Health Organization warned of a new COVID-19 variant of concern, naming it after the Greek alphabet letter name of “omicron,” as I wrote for the Deseret News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

It looks like Omicron causes milder illness – is this how COVID becomes endemic?

These are very early days in terms of our understanding the Omicron variant. What is known is that it has a large number of mutations, particularly in the spike protein and it appears to be rapidly spreading in specific parts of the world. Very early indications from Africa suggest it does not cause particularly severe disease (though the World Health Organization has urged caution given the limited data available). At this point, it isn’t clear whether it has any greater capacity to evade vaccines than other SARS-CoV-2 strains such as Delta. It is very common for viruses to become less virulent...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
FOX59

WHO criticizes travel bans on southern African countries

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The World Health Organization on Sunday urged countries around the world not to impose flight bans on southern African nations due to concerns over the new omicron variant. WHO’s regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, called on countries to follow science and international health regulations in order to avoid using travel restrictions. […]
TRAVEL
hngn.com

New COVID Variant 500 Times More Competitively Infectious Than Delta, Epidemiologist Says, Prompting Immediate Global Action

The new coronavirus variant, given the name Omicron, is believed to be about 500 times more competitively infectious than the highly contagious Delta variant, a leading epidemiologist said, prompting global authorities to take action against the new threat. Medical professionals believe the new Omicron variant has 32 mutations in its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KHON2

Doctor: Many South Africans ill in surge have mild symptoms

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s rapid increase in COVID-19 cases attributed to the new omicron variant is resulting in mostly mild symptoms, doctors say. “We’ve seen a sharp increase in cases for the past 10 days. So far they have mostly been very mild cases, with patients having flu-like symptoms: dry coughs, fever, night sweats, a lot of body pains,” said Dr. Unben Pillay, a general practitioner in Gauteng province where 81% of the new cases have been reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Wealthy nations starved the developing world of vaccines. Omicron shows the cost of this greed

We don’t yet know how dangerous the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 will turn out to be. Early evidence suggests it may be more transmissible than other variants, and the World Health Organization has raised concerns about its potential to spark another global surge in infections. If currently available vaccines continue to protect us from severe disease and death, which seems likely at this stage, vaccinated people in developed countries should be able to breathe a sigh of relief. But with a yawning gap between vaccination rates in high- and low-income nations, Omicron could present a major problem for the world. It...
PHARMACEUTICALS
KHON2

KHON2

5K+
Followers
994
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy