ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Stop Mentioning Louise Redknapp In Headlines About Her Ex-Husband Jamie

By Bonnie McLaren
Grazia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie, and his new wife, Frida Andersson, welcomed a baby earlier this week. The couple married earlier this month, and on Wednesday, Jamie announced the news that they'd welcomed their first child together. 'Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we’re so in love, mum is doing so well too,' Jamie wrote,...

graziadaily.co.uk

Comments / 1

Related
wonderwall.com

How Adele's ex-husband really feels about divorce album, more news

Adele has made no secret of the fact that her new album, 30, is predominantly about her divorce from Simon Konecki. While Simon doesn't exactly like that their private life together is being picked apart, he knew what a relationship with the moody singer entailed… In other words, he signed up for this. "Simon likes to be under the radar. He doesn't attend big glamorous Hollywood events. He certainly doesn't discuss his marriage at all with people," a source told The Mirror. "He has had to resign himself to the fact that she would talk. He knew the risks going in. This is the type of artist she is, she wears her heart on her sleeve." Adele and Simon share 9-year-old son, Angelo. Although Adele has admitted over the year that the split was difficult, she and Simon remain close. In fact, they live across the street from each other. "They have a very modern-day family dynamic," The Mirror's source said. "They've been adamant any personal tension should never come ahead of what's best for Angelo."
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Louise Redknapp 'really worried' about home situation with two sons

Louise Redknapp lives with her two sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 13, since splitting with her husband Jamie Redknapp in 2017, and in an interview with The Sun's Fabulous Magazine revealed she's "really worried" about the boys moving out. Eldest son Charley is considering relocating to America for university, and...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael
Person
Louise Redknapp
Hello Magazine

Jamie Redknapp and new wife Frida welcome first child - see adorable name and first photo

Jamie Redknapp and his new wife Frida have confirmed the arrival of their first child together - a baby boy called Raphael Anders Redknapp. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the proud father shared the first baby picture and gushed: "Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp we're so In love , mum is doing so well too . We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys [heart emoji]." His wife Frida sweetly added: "Our little viking."
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Jamie Redknapp is a dad for 3rd time

Jamie Redknapp has become a father for the third time. The 48-year-old sports pundit - who has sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 13, from his marriage to singer Louise Redknapp - took to Instagram to reveal his wife Frida Andersson has given birth to a baby boy, Raphael Anders Redknapp.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Peacocks
arcamax.com

Louise Redknapp can talk to sons about anything

Louise Redknapp has a "really open relationship" with her sons. The former Eternal singer - who has Charley, 17, and Beau, 13, with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp - is able to talk to her kids about anything and doesn't feel the need to impose many limits on their screen time or phone use because she is "confident" they will open up to her about anything negative they come across online.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Louise Redknapp's sassy new trainers are going to surprise you

We all know that Louise Redknapp is one very stylish lady indeed. From her fashion blog to her live styling slots on the Lorraine show, the mother-of-two is a lady in the know when it comes to clothes. The star tends to stick to super classic styles, which includes blazers,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Louise Redknapp looks unbelievable in shimmering dress for epic throwback

We start to get super excited for the Fashion Awards once the summer is over! The landmark event always takes place at the end of each year at London's Royal Albert Hall. It's seen as the biggest night in the UK's fashion calendar and the guest list is always glittering. Louise Redknapp reminisced about the year she went and lit up the red carpet, sharing a throwback snap of her outfit from 2019 on Instagram. Her Saint Laurent dress gave all us the 80s vibes at the time. It was black with metallic gold leaf detail and boasted bold shoulder pad sleeves. She added semi-opaque tights, black ankle boots and a super cute clutch bag, and wore her hair loose and straight. Perfection!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Reality Tea

Jacqueline Laurita’s Daughter Ashlee Malleo And Her Husband Split Again; Hints That He Cheated On Her

Jacqueline Laurita’s daughter Ashlee Holmes gained notoriety for pulling nemesis’ Danielle Staub’s extensions on Real Housewives of New Jersey and whining about doing the daily commute from NJ to Manhattan, among other grievances.  She seemed like a nightmare to parent, but slowly found her path after moving to the West Coast. Like any child of […] The post Jacqueline Laurita’s Daughter Ashlee Malleo And Her Husband Split Again; Hints That He Cheated On Her appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
BET

Amber Rose’s Ex-Husband Wants Her Back After Cheating Accusations

Amber Rose’s ex-husband, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, has taken to Instagram to publicly ask for forgiveness and express regrets after Rose accused him of cheating on her with 12 women. According to RadarOnline, Edwards, 33, issued the public apology on his IG story, on Saturday (Nov. 27), begging for Rose’s return...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Leans On Daughters For Support After Revealing Her Marriage To Ex-Husband Kody Brown Was 'Sad'

Christine Brown grabbed some coffee with her daughters in Utah as the family reels from her split from husband Kody Brown. “Hanging out with my beautiful daughters today,” the Sister Wives star captioned a photo of herself enjoying some mother-daughter time with two of her offspring via Instagram on Wednesday, November 17. “The second one was an awesome selfie as I dropped my phone! 😂 #momlife #blessed,” she continued, referring to a photo mishap.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy