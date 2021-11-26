ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother shot at the same spot her son was killed just days before, “This world is so cold”

By Erica Knowles
Shreveport Magazine
Shreveport Magazine
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 31-year-old mother, grieving the loss of her teenage son, was fatally shot at nearly the same spot her son was murdered at just days before. The mother had lost her 14-year-old son to gun violence on Sunday, November 21. Police said the boy was shot multiple times down the street...

