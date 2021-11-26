Alabama NewsCenter — Holiday spending in Alabama could approach $15 billion

Think about food and family, what’s the first thing that comes to mind?. “Good old, fried chicken wings. It’s one of our favorites. I lost my son last year. He loved my fried, hot chicken wings. It’s just my own little special spices and seasonings. He liked it so well, he wanted me to open a restaurant to do wings. I couldn’t do it. It just wasn’t my thing health-wise. He loved my wings. My only son. Love your family each and every day. Hold on to the memories. Continue to show the love to your family members. Once they are gone, they’re gone. I thank God for allowing me to have him 26, almost 27 years. It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life. Just hold on and show the love. Don’t just say I love you, show it.” – Connie Blount of Attalla.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO