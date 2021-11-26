ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama NewsCenter — Holiday spending in Alabama could approach $15 billion

By Alabama News Center
alabamawx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoliday sales in Alabama could grow by double digits for the second year in a row. Alabamians spent...

www.alabamawx.com

apr.org

Alabama chief dies of COVID-19, regretted vaccine choice

An Alabama police chief died of COVID-19 after not getting vaccinated against the virus. His widow has come forward and said he regretted that choice. Kristie Crabtree said her husband Buddy loved his job as chief of Ider and that he would have gotten vaccinated if he knew how hard he would have to fight for his life.
AL.com

Alabama is home to 175,000 born outside the U.S. Here’s where they’re from

It feels right on this Thanksgiving week to celebrate some of the Alabamians who were born elsewhere, but found their way to the Yellowhammer state. Alabama is home to about 175,000 people who were born outside the United States, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey from 2019, the most recent year for which the survey is available.
92.9 WTUG

These Are The Cheapest Cities In Alabama To Live In

Yeah, I don't see you (or anyone) raising their hand. According to rent.com, these are the best, or cheapest cities to live in throughout the state of Alabama. You might be surprised where some cities rank and it could influence future moves. No. 5 NORTHPORT. Oh yeah. That's right. My...
Anniston Star

Editorial: Feds come through with billions for Alabama

To get anything done in Alabama, it apparently takes action by the federal government. But don’t tell that to conservative Gov. Kay Ivey and state legislators, who solved decades of criticism about prisons by funding new ones with federal COVID-19 relief money.
wvua23.com

10 unique, Alabama-based gifts to consider this holiday season

With holiday season right around the corner, the annual stress of finding gifts for friends and relatives has nearly begun. This year, as the state inches its way out of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to support local businesses. Here are 10 ideas for unique, Alabama-based gifts:
WAAY-TV

North Alabama communities ask shoppers to think, shop local this holiday season

Communities in North Alabama are encouraging shoppers to shop small this year as many business owners work to bounce back from the pandemic. In Athens, people are already getting ahead of their holiday shopping. Bennett’s, a local clothing store, has been open for more than 40 years, and the business counts on its local and new customers.
92.9 WTUG

Notorious Child Killer Is Moving To Alabama In 2022

Yes, a famous killer of two children, Paula Sims, is on her way to Alabama. As a former St. Louis resident, I am very familiar with this case. It happened in a suburb of St. Louis. I remember how hard it was to accept that a mother could murder her own precious little children.
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Connie Blount of Attalla

Think about food and family, what’s the first thing that comes to mind?. “Good old, fried chicken wings. It’s one of our favorites. I lost my son last year. He loved my fried, hot chicken wings. It’s just my own little special spices and seasonings. He liked it so well, he wanted me to open a restaurant to do wings. I couldn’t do it. It just wasn’t my thing health-wise. He loved my wings. My only son. Love your family each and every day. Hold on to the memories. Continue to show the love to your family members. Once they are gone, they’re gone. I thank God for allowing me to have him 26, almost 27 years. It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life. Just hold on and show the love. Don’t just say I love you, show it.” – Connie Blount of Attalla.
92.9 WTUG

BREAKING: Bizarre Fed Ex Package Thefts In Alabama

A bizarre message from the Blount County Sheriff's office has gotten lots of attention on Thanksgiving Eve. The message, HERE, alerts folks with missing packages from Fed Ex to remain patient and calm. They currently have deputies en route to find out why hundreds (some estimates say 300-400) of packages...
AL.com

The 10 best Alabama counties to retire in

Looking to live out your golden years in the state of Alabama? You might want to take a look at this list before you make any final decisions. Data website Stacker and Niche recently came together to compile a list of the best counties to retire in Alabama. Niche ranked the top 25 counties based on a variety of factors, including cost of living, healthcare and more.
AL.com

Fireball over Alabama captured on video

A massive fireball that lit up the night sky on Sunday was captured on video. According to NASA’s Bill Cook, a meteor was first sighted 48 miles above Knoxville in Greene County southwest of Tuscaloosa at around 5:49 p.m. on Sunday. The meteor traveled 23 miles before disintegrating 28 miles above some fields southeast of Akron, Alabama.
ASTRONOMY
WMBB

Hundreds of FedEx packages are found in Alabama woods

HAYDEN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff is trying to figure out how hundreds of FedEx packages ended up dumped in the woods. An estimated 300 to 400 packages of various sizes were found in a ravine near the small town of Hayden on Wednesday, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Deputies […]
