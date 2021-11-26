The 7 Best SATA Cables

Over the past 12 to 18 months, the Cable industry has been put to the test, and come out shining. As millions of people adapted to working and learning from home, cable networks held up and enabled the unprecedented transition. But the transition was not without its challenges. As more customers consumed bandwidth throughout the day, MSOs were faced with congestion upstream. No one likes to have their video freeze up during an important video call, so operators worked tirelessly to split nodes and thus add more upstream capacity with traditional, low-split (42 MHz) products. The chart below illustrates just how much bandwidth growth was experienced, particularly in the upstream, over a 17-month period.
