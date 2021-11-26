ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Why weather apps disagree with each other, Einstein’s notes fetch millions, physicist and Subway founder dies age 90

By Hamish Johnston
Physics World
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are thousands of weather apps to choose from and perhaps surprisingly, they can sometimes give different forecasts. In this video from The Guardian, Josh Toussaint-Strauss explores why different apps can give different predictions for sunshine or rain. Apparently there are myriad reasons, including which algorithms and observations are used and...

physicsworld.com

dailygalaxy.com

Humans Could Be the Dominant Species in the Universe to Albert Einstein’s Forgotten Idea (The Galaxy Report –Holiday Feature)

The Cosmos provided a bonanza of amazing news headlines and unanswered questions for our Thanksgiving Holiday enjoyment, from will a twisted Universe save cosmology to Homo sapiens “shadow species” to the expanding Universe will break the speed of light and NASA’s new “evidence of alien Life” scale. “The Galaxy Report” brings you news of space and science that has the capacity to provide clues to the mystery of our existence and adds a much needed cosmic perspective in our current Anthropocene Epoch.
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

Einstein's Handwritten Theory of Relativity Notes Smash Auction Record

Albert Einstein's handwritten notes for the theory of relativity fetched a record 11.6 million euros (US$13 million) at an auction in Paris on Tuesday. The manuscript had been valued at around a quarter of the final sum, which is by far the highest ever paid for anything written by the genius scientist.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Washington Post

Rare Einstein manuscript that ‘almost miraculously’ survived is expected to fetch millions at Paris auction

Albert Einstein typically threw out drafts of his paradigm-shifting work. But thanks to the Nobel Prize-winning scientist’s friend and collaborator, a rare, working manuscript “almost miraculously” survived to the present — and it’s expected to fetch millions at an auction in Paris on Tuesday, according to Christie’s, which is holding the sale for the Aguttes auction house.
ENTERTAINMENT
dailygalaxy.com

Quantum Birth of the Universe –Becomes a Multiverse, an Eternally Growing Fractal

“In some pockets of space, far beyond the limits of our observations,” wrote cosmologist Dan Hooper at the University of Chicago in an email to The Daily Galaxy, referring to the theory of eternal inflation and the inflationary multiverse: “the laws of physics could be very different from those we find in our local universe. Different forms of matter could exist, which experience different kinds of forces. In this sense, what we call ‘the laws of physics’, instead of being a universal fact of nature, could be an environmental fact, which varies from place to place, or from time to time.”
ASTRONOMY
Physics World

Microscopy technique inspired by Kelvin reveals long-sought ‘sigma-hole’

Scientists have long suspected that bonds between certain negatively charged halogen atoms are made possible by regions of positive charge called sigma-holes, but they lacked experimental proof. Now researchers in Czechia have used a method known as Kelvin probe force microscopy to image these subatomic structures directly – an achievement they claim will lead to a better understanding of molecular crystals and the folding of biomolecules, among other phenomena.
CHEMISTRY
Roanoke Times

dailygalaxy.com

Scientists Warn of Extraterrestrial Microbial Invasion to How Dangerous is COVID Mutant B.1.1.529 (Planet Earth Report)

News from our Pale Blue Dot for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend: from the “telescope that ate astronomy” to what “Impossible” meant to the legendary physicist, Richard Feynman to black-hole bubbles that could swallow to Universe to poaching triggers the evolution of tuskless elephants to tech companies ‘don’t get’ science-fiction. “Microbial...
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Major Warning: Humanity Won’t Be Able to Control Super-Intelligent AI

It’s only a matter of time until super-intelligent AI robots will be roaming the Earth and taking many of our jobs. We’ve all seen such scenarios in sci-fi movies, and while we thought that they were only the outcome of human imagination going berserk, reality says otherwise. Scientists have become...
TECHNOLOGY
studyfinds.org

Mystery solved: Scientists discover reason why advanced Chinese civilization vanished 4,000 years ago

INNSBRUCK, Austria — Over 5,000 years ago, archeologists say Liangzhu City was an ancient civilization years ahead of its time. However, this walled city with complex canals, dams, and water reservoirs in the Yangtze Delta mysteriously vanished roughly 1,000 years later. Now, scientists have discovered why this advanced society disappeared seemingly overnight.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
ScienceAlert

Physicists Detect Elusive 'Ghost Particles' in The LHC For The Very First Time

A major milestone in particle physics has just been made at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC). For the first time, candidate neutrinos have been detected, not just at the LHC, but in any particle collider. The six neutrino interactions, detected using the neutrino subdetector FASERnu, not only demonstrate the feasibility of the technology, they open up a new avenue for studying these mysterious particles, particularly at high energies. "Prior to this project, no sign of neutrinos has ever been seen at a particle collider," said physicist Jonathan Feng of the University of California Irvine, co-leader of the FASER Collaboration. "This significant breakthrough is a...
ASTRONOMY
Physics World

NASA launches first-of-a-kind DART mission to deflect asteroid

NASA has launched a mission to test whether it is possible to deflect an asteroid using “kinetic impact”. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) craft – the first-ever mission dedicated to demonstrating this method of asteroid deflection – took off at 06:20 UTC today from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The mission will slam into a binary asteroid to see if the kinetic impact of a spacecraft could one day successfully deflect an asteroid that is on a collision course with Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Physics World

Quantum phase transition detected deep inside the Earth

Researchers have identified a quantum phase transition taking place in iron more than 1000 kilometres deep within the Earth’s mantle. This transition, known as a spin crossover, also occurs in nanomaterials used for recording information magnetically, meaning that the effect stretches from the macro- to the nanoscale. Many of the...
SCIENCE

