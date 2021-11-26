ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Images of the Adidas Yeezy Boost QNTM ‘Amber Tint’ Have Surfaced

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7LNn_0d7OK3Ly00

There’s another Adidas Yeezy Boost QNTM colorway coming soon and it will be available in sizes for the entire family.

Product images of the Kanye West-designed Adidas Yeezy basketball shoe have surfaced this week in a new “Amber Tint” colorway. This latest iteration dons a predominantly brown-based color scheme on the breathable Primeknit upper including various shades covering the mid panel. The shoe also comes with a premium gray overlay panel at the toe box, a black neoprene ankle collar, and a 3M reflective silver heel counter. The silhouette signature design is the plush Boost cushioning featured in the midsole while a translucent rubber outsole sits underneath.

Adidas debuted the Yeezy Boost QNTM in December 2018 before the brand finally released the shoe to the public during 2020’s NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. Aside from the limited release at select Windy City retailers, pairs were also given away for free from the back of Sherp SUVs that were driving around the city for the weekend.

While images of the Adidas Yeezy Boost QNTM “Amber Tint” have surfaced, release details for the style have yet to be announced by the sportswear brand.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the new Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Fade Azure” will be released tomorrow at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists for $250.

