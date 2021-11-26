ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Blast blows man from home destroyed by fire

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago

NEWPORT, N.C. — A North Carolina man said an explosion blew him from his home before it was destroyed by fire Thursday. Deputy Chief Courtney Wade with the Morehead...

www.wral.com

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather.

