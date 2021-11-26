Blast blows man from home destroyed by fire

In an effort to save a man from his burning home, a pregnant woman put her life, and her unborn child's, on the line. Sarah Maughan saw flames shoot up from a home several blocks away and drove over to help. Maughan is four-and-a-half months pregnant, but her instincts kicked in and told her to intervene. She ran up to the front of the home and started banging the door while screaming.

ACCIDENTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO