This Is Us season 6 trailer: Yes, it’s emotional already

Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1? The status of Chimney has been up in the air for a while in season 5, and we can only hope that some answers are coming up soon. We should start by putting everyone’s mind at ease — or at least to a certain extent. At the time of this writing, there is no evidence out there that Choi is leaving the show full-time. Even though Chimney has been away from Los Angeles for a little while, the writers have done a fairly good job featuring the character here and there. They’ve made sure to still include him, despite the story taking him in a direction where, understandably, he’s away. He is off looking for Maddie, and with every appearance we’ve seen from him it’s felt like he is closer and closer to achieving his end goal. We do hope that it happens, especially since Maddie and Chimney are one of the show’s best couples and he will help her in whatever way that he cans.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO