TV Series

This Is Us season 6 trailer: Yes, it’s emotional already

cartermatt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s true that you will be waiting until January to see the premiere of This Is Us season 6; yet, you don’t have to wait that long at all to start getting misty-eyed over what’s coming next. If you look below, you can see what is a poignant new...

cartermatt.com

cartermatt.com

The Bachelorette episode 7 video: Michelle Young meets Brandon’s family

Tomorrow night’s The Bachelorette episode is almost here, and that means a deep-dive into all hometown dates!. By far, this is the most important episode of the season so far. As a lead, Michelle needs to figure out if she meshes into the world of all of these people. Does she get along with their family? Are they willing to move for her? There’s a lot for her to think about.
Primetimer

A Shocking Elimination in Survivor's Most Emotional Episode of the Season

SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead. In a season that Jeff Probst has promoted for all its twists, turns, and new wrinkles to the game, the biggest shocker in this week's episode wasn't the elimination of the player whom most observers had penciled in for the finale at least, if not as the outright winner; no, the biggest shocker was that in this season full of Survivor gamers, students, and superfans, we got one of the most emotionally powerful episodes in recent Survivor history. How did this happen?? Gamebots aren't supposed to play this way. And if there's one thing that has united this diverse and entertaining cast of players, it's been that, to a person, they've been expert gamers. What was so phenomenal about Wednesday night's Thanksgiving eve spectacular was that this emotional episode didn't come at the expense of big strategy, it came in concert with it, resulting in an episode that was surprising, dramatic, strategy-packed, and feelings-forward.
cinelinx.com

It’s a Treasure Quest in First Trailer for Crossing Swords Season 2

The stop-motion animated comedy, Crossing Swords, returns to Hulu next month, but you can get your first look at it now. I watched the first season of Crossing Swords on a whim. It wasn’t necessarily something I was looking for, but as I was hunting for something fun and quick (just ten episodes) to enjoy, I gave it a shot. It’s ridiculously funny.
TVLine

Colton Underwood Is a 'Gay in Training' in Netflix's Coming Out Colton Trailer

Colton Underwood never thought he would come out. “I thought I was going to die with this secret,” the former Bachelor star admits in the just-released trailer for his upcoming Netflix docuseries Coming Out Colton. Premiering on Friday, Dec. 3, the six-part series chronicles Underwood’s journey of coming out to the people closest to him, while facing his personal demons and learning how to embrace his new life as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. The former professional football player says he “didn’t want to be gay,” as he examines how his Christian upbringing conflicts with his personal feelings. He also addresses...
cartermatt.com

La Brea season 2 premiere date hopes: When’s it airing on NBC?

With tonight being the season 1 finale, why not look ahead to a La Brea season 2 — or, to be more specific, to a possible premiere date?. The first order of business here should, of course, be sharing some of the good news: There are more new episodes coming! The folks at NBC have already confirmed that there will be another season, not that this is really all that much of a surprise. The Natalie Zea-led drama is one of the most-popular new shows on the air right now, and it’s been one of the rare broadcast ones to generate a lot of momentum. It’s got people talking on social media, and it also generates a good bit of attention on streaming devices. Our hope is that over the course of the next few months, more and more people will discover it. The real fear is that with a long layoff between seasons, people will fall off the map and not come back for the latest batch of new episodes.
cartermatt.com

Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1? Where is Chimney at in season 5?

Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1? The status of Chimney has been up in the air for a while in season 5, and we can only hope that some answers are coming up soon. We should start by putting everyone’s mind at ease — or at least to a certain extent. At the time of this writing, there is no evidence out there that Choi is leaving the show full-time. Even though Chimney has been away from Los Angeles for a little while, the writers have done a fairly good job featuring the character here and there. They’ve made sure to still include him, despite the story taking him in a direction where, understandably, he’s away. He is off looking for Maddie, and with every appearance we’ve seen from him it’s felt like he is closer and closer to achieving his end goal. We do hope that it happens, especially since Maddie and Chimney are one of the show’s best couples and he will help her in whatever way that he cans.
showbizjunkies.com

‘This Is Us’ Season 6 Episode 1 First Photos and Teaser Trailer

NBC’s just released the first photos from season six episode one of This Is Us. The critically acclaimed, award-winning drama is coming to an end with the sixth season which promises to be emotionally heartwrenching as we bid farewell to the Pearsons for good….unless they decide to make a follow-up movie or spinoff series.
thecut.com

Adele, Give Us the Album Already

Adele’s 30 is coming, but it sure is taking its sweet time. So, as fans count down the minutes until the album is released on Friday, Adele dropped a new single, “To Be Loved,” on Twitter as a treat. Instead of releasing another cinematic video à la “Easy On Me,”...
GeekTyrant

Zendaya Gets Irresponsible in Teaser Trailer for HBO's EUPHORIA Season 2

HBO has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming second season of the teen drama Euphoria. Zendaya stars in the series as Rue Bennett, a drug addict fresh out of rehab, and she’s struggling to make sense of her future. The brief synopsis for Season 2 reads, “Amidst the intertwining...
TVGuide.com

This Is Us Season 6: Trailer, Release Date, Everything You Need to Know About the Final Season

The final chapter of This Is Us is upon us. The sixth and final season premieres at the top of the new year. It already seems like it will be the most emotional season of the show yet, as we follow Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) battle with Alzheimer's. We'll see how the Pearsons deal with their mother being unable to remember vital parts of their history while also trying to make new memories and forge new paths.
cartermatt.com

Is BMF new tonight on Starz? More season 2 expectations

Is BMF new tonight on Starz? Within this article, we’ll absolutely hand down an answer to that question — while at the same time setting the stage for where things could go from here. First and foremost, though, we should go ahead and administer some of the bad news: There...
toofab.com

Zendaya & TV's Wildest Teens Return In Euphoria Season 2 Trailer

"Euphoria" returns for its 8-episode second season on Sunday, January 9th -- and this first footage looks completely insane. Season 2 regulars include Emmy-winner Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood premiere available for free ahead of season 1 episode 5

We’re four episodes in now to Dexter: New Blood, but if you haven’t had a chance to start watching yet, we have a golden opportunity for you to do so!. This weekend, Showtime decided to upload the series premiere of the Michael C. Hall revival over on YouTube. You can watch it over here, with of course all of the language and content warnings that you would expect from a show like this.
cartermatt.com

All American season 4 episode 6 promo: Back to the cabin

Monday, December 6 is going to bring you All American season 4 episode 6, and it could be a story defined by big choices. Some may be tied to Spencer; meanwhile, others could be independent all their own. The setting for this episode is going to be rather important in...
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9: Is there still hope for a season 10 renewal?

With us currently in our first major hiatus of The Blacklist season 9, why not look ahead to the future?. Over the past few weeks, we’ve had a few different discussions about the state of the show’s ratings, and some of the good and bad news that comes along with them. We do think there’s still a lot of mixed messages to report here. On paper, you would look at the 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic the show is averaging and say that it’s bad; the same goes for the 2.99 million viewers it is drawing. These numbers are low for most of primetime network TV, but there are some interesting caveats.
cartermatt.com

Succession season 3 episode 7: Is disaster ahead for Kendall Roy?

With Succession season 3 episode 7 set to arrive on HBO this weekend, you better be prepared for some big surprises. There are only three episodes left this season! The story has really blown by, and we’re getting set now for what could be a turning point in the entire Kendall Roy narrative.
cartermatt.com

The Equalizer season 2 episode 8 return date for Queen Latifah, cast

Following tonight’s new episode, are you eager to get The Equalizer season 2 episode 8 return date? What about a good sense of what could be coming next?. There are a few different things that we should get into here, but let’s begin by sharing some of the unfortunate news: All signs point to you waiting a good while to see the series back on the air. Because of various holiday-related programs, we know that CBS is set up with programming from now until Christmas Day and no more episodes of the Queen Latifah series are on the schedule. It’s unlikely that they would air an episode in between Christmas and New Year’s, so the earliest we would expect to see the show back is in early January.
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 5 preview: Harrison’s dark passenger

As we prepare ourselves for Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 5 on Showtime next week, it’s clear things have changed. We finally have confirmation that Dexter’s son Harrison has his own dark passenger and, of course, we’re eager to learn more all about that. At the fore of the...
cartermatt.com

Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Season 4 episode 11 hopes

Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’ll take a look at that question — but also everything that is coming up next. The first order of business here is simple: Handing down the bad news. We’ve been pretty lucky to get new installments every week this season but now, all of that luck is running out. There is no new episode tonight and, unfortunately, we won’t be seeing any more for some time. The show is returning on Tuesday, January 4 with new episodes, and one in particular that will look and feel different from any other we’ve seen.
