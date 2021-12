Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is ready to turn over a new leaf. On Saturday, Nov. 20, the "Praise God" rapper announced that Drake will join him as a special guest at his upcoming benefit concert, ending a contentious and long-running feud between the two artists. The show will be held at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. on Thursday, Dec. 9. According to its organizers, the event aims to "raise awareness and support" for imprisoned Chicago gang leader Larry Hover, as well as "the cause of prison and sentencing reform." "I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause," Ye said in a statement, "but prove to people...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO