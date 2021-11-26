ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

School worker charged with indecent assault on student

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — The former athletic director at a Roman Catholic school in Massachusetts has been charged with assault and battery on a child under 14, prosecutors said.

James Parker, 24, who was hired at St. Michael School in Lowell in September, was released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday.

He was also ordered to stay away from the school and have no contact with the alleged victim and her family, according to a spokesperson for Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

A message was left with his attorney.

Parker, from Methuen, was fired Nov. 19 for “violating school policy regarding communications with a student,” the school’s principal said in a statement to parents.

All employees of the school undergo a criminal background check, he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

4 jurors seated for Kim Potter trial, many more needed

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys for the suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in Daunte Wright’s death are to resume jury selection Wednesday after seating four the first day. Kim Potter, 49, sat quietly Tuesday as attorneys and Judge Regina Chu probed potential jurors’ for what they knew about...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

666K+
Followers
354K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy