Just one dose of an LSD-like psychedelic drug alters the activation of genes in the brains of mice, resulting in long-lasting improvements in depression, anxiety, and other psychological disorders. According to a new study in the journal Cell Reports, the substance enhances genes that stimulate the formation of new brain connections, with these genetic alterations persisting for at least a week after the acute effects of the drug have worn off.

SCIENCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO