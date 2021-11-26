ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US, 6 other nations urge tight ban on arms sales to Myanmar

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — The United States and six other nations issued a joint statement Friday calling on the international community to suspend all assistance to Myanmar’s military, and expressing grave concern over reports of human rights abuses by its security forces. The statement comes as fears of an escalation...

