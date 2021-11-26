Myrtle Beach police searching for Circle K armed robbery suspect
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Officers are investigating after an armed robbery Friday morning.
The robbery happened at about 2 a.m. at the Circle K at 1928 Mr. Joe White Ave., according to Myrtle Beach police. Authorities said that a person entered the store, showed a gun, demanded money and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect is described as a middle-aged man who is 5-foot 10-inches tall and was wearing a white mask, black hat and gray hoodie.
Those with information are encouraged to contact police at (843) 918-1382 and reference report number 21-021721. Call can be anonymous.
