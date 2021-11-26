ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outlander season 6 video: See the new opening credits, new music

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you prepare for the premiere of Outlander season 6 on Sunday, March 6, it’s time for a longstanding tradition!. If you’ve watched the Starz drama from the get-go, one of the things that you’re probably aware of at this point is that every season has a new rendition of “The...

La Brea season 2 premiere date hopes: When’s it airing on NBC?

With tonight being the season 1 finale, why not look ahead to a La Brea season 2 — or, to be more specific, to a possible premiere date?. The first order of business here should, of course, be sharing some of the good news: There are more new episodes coming! The folks at NBC have already confirmed that there will be another season, not that this is really all that much of a surprise. The Natalie Zea-led drama is one of the most-popular new shows on the air right now, and it’s been one of the rare broadcast ones to generate a lot of momentum. It’s got people talking on social media, and it also generates a good bit of attention on streaming devices. Our hope is that over the course of the next few months, more and more people will discover it. The real fear is that with a long layoff between seasons, people will fall off the map and not come back for the latest batch of new episodes.
The Equalizer season 2 episode 8 return date for Queen Latifah, cast

Following tonight’s new episode, are you eager to get The Equalizer season 2 episode 8 return date? What about a good sense of what could be coming next?. There are a few different things that we should get into here, but let’s begin by sharing some of the unfortunate news: All signs point to you waiting a good while to see the series back on the air. Because of various holiday-related programs, we know that CBS is set up with programming from now until Christmas Day and no more episodes of the Queen Latifah series are on the schedule. It’s unlikely that they would air an episode in between Christmas and New Year’s, so the earliest we would expect to see the show back is in early January.
Watch the Music Video for Cozz’s New Track “Addicted”

Cozz has released the visuals to go along with his new song “Addicted,” in which the rapper waxes poetic about some of his greatest vices and the way he battles them every day. Cozz, who is signed to Dreamville along with Bas, Omen, Ari Lennox, and others, dropped his last...
Is BMF new tonight on Starz? More season 2 expectations

Is BMF new tonight on Starz? Within this article, we’ll absolutely hand down an answer to that question — while at the same time setting the stage for where things could go from here. First and foremost, though, we should go ahead and administer some of the bad news: There...
Outlander Reveals A Big Change In New Season 6 Opening, But What Does It Mean For Claire And Jamie?

The countdown is finally on for the return of Outlander for Season 6 well over a year after the emotional end to Season 5, and the recent premiere date announcement wasn’t the only good news for fans. Starz released the opening titles for the sixth season, and there are more differences this time around than the usual changes from year to year. In fact, the song reveals a major change in the first few seconds of the titles, and raises questions about what it means for what’s to come. No longer is Outlander just singing a song of “a lass that is gone,” but now “a lad” as well!
Power Book II: Ghost season 2 spoilers: Could Omari Hardwick return?

We know that on paper, it sounds weird to ask whether Omari Hardwick could appear on Power Book II: Ghost. James St. Patrick is dead!. Yet, we’ve already seen 50 Cent make a cameo as Kanan beyond the grave and through the first two episodes of season 2, it’s clear that Tariq is still carrying a lot of baggage around. What happened with Jabari is very much on his mind, and the same goes for how he killed his father. Given the state of his mind and the inner struggles he faces, it’s certainly possible that he’ll picture Ghost in his head. With how he’s reacting to certain situations, he also feels a little more like his dad than he’d ever care to admit.
Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 2: Effie, Diana team up

There is a new episode of Power Book II: Ghost arriving on Starz in just a matter of hours! Want to know more about what lies ahead?. If we’re going to kick this off in proper form, let’s do so by looking at the story through the lens of Effie. She’s going to be a much more important character in season 2 than she was the first go-around, especially in relation to Monet’s daughter Diana.
Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 5 preview: Harrison’s dark passenger

As we prepare ourselves for Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 5 on Showtime next week, it’s clear things have changed. We finally have confirmation that Dexter’s son Harrison has his own dark passenger and, of course, we’re eager to learn more all about that. At the fore of the...
Is The Good Doctor new tonight with season 5 episode 8?

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Are we going to dive into the story of season 5 episode 8?. We wish that we were able to provide a lot of you with a satisfactory answer at the moment but, for the time being, it’s only bad news. There is no new episode of the Freddie Highmore series tonight; not only that, but it’s going to be off the air for the next few months at least. The promo below hints at a spring return date, which is highly unusual when you think about past seasons. Typically, they wrapped up in early spring, or at least slightly earlier than some other shows on the air. Based on what we’re seeing right now, it feels fair to assume that this is not going to be the case this time around.
﻿JENNIE HARLUK UNVEILS NEW MUSIC VIDEO “THE FOOL” OUT TODAY

Calgary native Jennie Harluk unveils her new music video for her latest single “The Fool”, out today. “The Fool” is a quirky contradiction on its own – melodically, it is characterized by cheery shreds of silvery guitar chords that rollick with playfulness as Harluk’s croons stretch over the bouncy production, yielding a waltzy ambience. But once her listeners dissect the lyrics, they can’t help but notice the swelling heartbreak that captures the unglamorous aftermath of a breakup. Swinging between moments of serene introspection and cathartic outbursts, “The Fool ” unleashes any residual anger and sadness through an empowering, cheery groove that beckons its listeners to let go.
Dexter: New Blood premiere available for free ahead of season 1 episode 5

We’re four episodes in now to Dexter: New Blood, but if you haven’t had a chance to start watching yet, we have a golden opportunity for you to do so!. This weekend, Showtime decided to upload the series premiere of the Michael C. Hall revival over on YouTube. You can watch it over here, with of course all of the language and content warnings that you would expect from a show like this.
Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network, episode 5?

Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network? Are we going to see episode 5 on the air sooner rather than later?. We’re sure that there is going to be some inevitable confusion out there regarding what the future could hold for the Kevin Costner drama — or, if the Thanksgiving holiday is delaying things at all. There is currently a massive marathon of new episodes airing on the network, and those will conclude with an installment at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. The story is titled “Under a Blanket of Red” and it will carry directly into a new episode of Mayor of Kingstown — at this point, it’s clear that the network is doing their best to promote the Paramount+ streaming service, which is where episodes of that show will arrive down the road.
NCIS season 19: Why is there no Christmas episode this year?

There’s a chance that you caught our previous report on this subject but if not, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no Christmas episode coming for NCIS season 19. So what is the reasoning for that? Why in the world would CBS...
Snowfall season 5 photo: Another new Damson Idris teaser!

As we all eagerly await the arrival of Snowfall season 5 on FX, why not take a new look behind the scenes?. If you look below via Damson Idris, you can see a behind-the-scenes photo of Franklin Saint, Teddy a.k.a. Reed, and also Gustavo. Is this evidence that the three are spending a ton of time together in season 5? Maybe, but this photo could just be staged for the fun of it. We’re hesitant to read too much into anything without having proper context.
Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 8 spoilers: Christmas episode details!

Want to get some more insight on Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 8? As you may have heard already, this is going to be a Christmas episode! The title here is “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear,” and you will see some happy, seasonal moments through — but also drama. Remember that this is Grey’s Anatomy that we’re talking about here! If there was no drama, we’d seriously question what sort of show we’re watching in the first place.
Succession season 3 episode 8 promo: Did Lukas trick Roman?

As you prepare for Succession season 3 episode 8 to arrive on HBO this weekend, why not go ahead and contemplate Roman’s future?. Over the past couple of episodes, it’s felt as though Kieran Culkin’s character has amassed some pretty big wins for himself. For a good while, he was that bumbling character who for one reason or another, just couldn’t get it together. He didn’t have the confidence to execute some of his plans and because of that, he often failed.
9-1-1 season 5 episode 10 (fall finale) spoilers: An emotional Christmas

Before we get into anything else with 9-1-1 season 5 episode 10, let’s start out by noting this: It’s the fall finale. It also happens to be a Christmas episode. Will the combination of these two things cause some problems for writers? We’d think so for a couple of reasons. For starters, the holiday season is often one filled with laughter and joy; on the flip side, a significant chunk of this series revolves around life-or-death situations. Where do you reconcile the two? You also want to make this episode reasonably timeless (for future Christmases) while also not ignoring what’s been set up for most of the season.
NCIS season 19 episode 9 video: Interview with a hologram

We’ve got a good sense already that NCIS season 19 episode 9 is going to be one for the books. At the very least, it’s one of the weirder cases that we’ve seen the CBS show deliver over time. If you look below, you can see the first-look promo for...
