The Weeknd sets a major new milestone with ‘Blinding Lights’

 4 days ago

Weeknd's Blinding Lights becomes Billboard's No. 1 song of all time

Blinding Lights by Canadian pop star The Weeknd has become the number one song of all time on Billboard's music charts. According to Billboard, Blinding Lights has now spent 90 weeks in the top 100 chart. The song ousted Chubby Checker's 1960s hit The Twist to clinch the top spot.
Saint Asonia Rock Up Cover of The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’

"Blinding Lights" was a huge hit for pop star The Weeknd, and lightning could possibly strike twice as Saint Asonia have put their own stamp on the song, giving it a rock makeover. Singer Adam Gontier captures the soulful vulnerability of The Weeknd's original within the early part of the...
Cardi B blasts rappers for depressing music: "All of them wanna die"

Cardi B is not feeling the current state of hip hop, and she's blasting rappers for having a death wish and making boring, depressing music. "I feel like we keep hearing the same song over and over and over again. These rappers nowadays, all of them wanna die," she said Monday during an Instagram Live session. She also declared that rappers "need to stop doing lean and smoking weed, adding, "You know, this the thing about these rappers, right? They got money and they start buying too much motherf***ing weed, and too much lean and they make that slow s***."
Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
Celebrities
Saweetie Slays Sexy Performances Of ‘Icy Type’, ‘My Type’ & ‘Best Friend’ On ‘SNL’

Saweetie brought the house down on ‘SNL’! The ‘My Type’ rapper looked sensational as she showed off her dance moves and performed her new song for the 1st time. Saweetie, 28, brought the energy for her Saturday Night Live debut! The rapper opened with a couple of her biggest hits, including a jazz version of banger “My Type.” She stunned in a Cinderella style gown as she showed off her bright red hair on the Nov. 20 episode, giving us all the 1920’s showgirl vibes. The performance was an unexpected turn from Saweetie, who pulled it off with her two dancers effortlessly.
Seth Rogen Ripped for Downplaying Rising Crime in Los Angeles: ‘White Rich Privilege at Its Finest’

Seth Rogen, a multi-millionaire Hollywood star, has been severely ridiculed on social media for his “privileged” reaction to increased crime in Los Angeles. “It’s called living in a major city,” the actor-producer told YouTuber Casey Neistat, who said that he was robbed when his car was broken into, “because Los Angeles is a crime-riddled 3rd world shithole.”
The Weeknd Has a New Series Coming to HBO

The Weeknd isn't leaving the blinding lights of Hollywood anytime soon. The singer has a new series coming to HBO about the music industry that he's co-created and starring in. Introducing The Idol, a six-episode drama series that's been in development since the summer with a logline that The Weeknd...
Rico Nasty Shares Worrisome Suicide Tweet

In since-deleted tweets, rapper Rico Nasty shared some concerning thoughts Saturday afternoon (Nov. 27), HotNewHipHop reports. Rico, 24, tweeted, “I wish I was dead just as much as ya’ll do, trust me.”. The comments come while she is on tour with Playboi Carti as the opening act for his King...
