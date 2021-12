In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one insider believes that a change is coming in Vancouver where the organization is really struggling out of the gate. There are also questions about how long Marc Bergevin remains as general manager of the Montreal Canadiens and what deals get made before he moves on, which many believe he will. The New York Rangers got bad news as Sammy Blais is out for the season and teams that were interesting in Vladimir Tarasenko are likely going to wait until the summer to take a shot at him again.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO