With Zack Moss a healthy scratch for Thursday night's game against the Saints, Breida figures to see added work in the Bills' backfield along with Devin Singletary. With Moss inactive, what had recently been a three-back playing time split is now down to a time-share that should feature Singletary and Breida. In the process, the two RBs will be operating against a New Orleans defense that has allowed an average of 89.8 rushing yards per game to date. While Breida isn't a high-percentage lineup option in Week 12, the spark he's provided Buffalo's backfield of late has earned him a chance to work in tandem with Singletary, a context that makes him an option for those scrambling for RB help this week due to injuries or bye issues.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO