Sabres' Drake Caggiula: Battling upper-body injury

The Tampa Bay Lightning have issued an update on Brayden Point, announcing that the center will be out four to six weeks with an upper-body injury. It’s not the best news for the Lightning, but it certainly isn’t as bad as it could have been either. Point was originally ruled out indefinitely after being tripped on a breakaway and slamming into the end boards. While he was able to finish that game, Point was obviously hurt and now will miss at least a month.

7 DAYS AGO