Sabres' Drake Caggiula: Battling upper-body injury

The thought has always been that once Tuukka Rask is recovered form his offseason surgery, he'd return to the Boston Bruins after December. However that doesn't seem so guaranteed anymore. While Rask's preference is of course to re-join the Bruins and help them for a playoff run, he's becoming open...
Already reeling from a four-game losing streak where they bled goals against to end their 13-game road stretch, the New York Islanders face another blow as they prepare to open UBS Arena on Saturday: Ryan Pulock is expected to miss the next 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury. The estimate...
Flyers coach Alain Vigneault revealed Thursday that defenseman Ryan Ellis will likely be out four to six weeks with a lower-body injury. The Flyers announced Wednesday that Ellis had been placed on injured reserve. The offseason acquisition has missed 10 of the last 11 games and was reinjured Saturday against Dallas in his return to the lineup.
Ryan Ellis' first season with his new team hasn't gone according to plan thus far. The Philadelphia Flyers defenseman will miss an additional four-to-six weeks after aggravating a lower-body injury, head coach Alain Vigneault said Thursday, according to NHL.com's Adam Kimelman. Ellis has suited up in just four of Philadelphia's...
The Buffalo Sabres’ defense corps moved closer to full strength Friday with the surprising return of Henri Jokiharju at practice in KeyBank Center. Jokiharju, a right-shot defenseman, skated with the team for the first time since he suffered a lower-body injury in the season-opening win over Montreal on Oct. 14. The 22-year-old practiced on a defense pair with Jacob Bryson but isn’t ready to return to the lineup.
Sabres head coach Don Granato joined the “Howard and Jeremy Show” on Tuesday as his team looks to bounce back from a Saturday loss to the Maple Leafs when his team takes on the Penguins on Tuesday in Pittsburgh. Here’s some of what he had to say:
Tampa Bay Lightning star Brayden Point is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury, the team announced. Point was a late scratch for the club's clash with the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. He went hard into the boards Saturday versus the New Jersey Devils after being tripped on a breakaway. Point...
It’s Saturday night, the boys are back in town, and I can’t think of a better way to spend my day than here with you as we all get set for a Hockey Night in Canada matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks. I don’t know about all of...
Ottawa Senators defenceman Josh Brown left Monday's game against the Colorado Avalanche with an upper-body injury, the team announced. Brown sustained the injury in the first period. After the game, Senators head coach DJ Smith revealed that Brown will be "out some time" with the injury. Coming into the game,...
Minnesota Wild captain Jared Spurgeon is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, head coach Dean Evason said Tuesday. The veteran defenseman, who turns 32 next week, sustained the injury during Saturday night's 5-4 loss against the Florida Panthers. Spurgeon has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 17 games and ranks...
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Duncan Keith was forced out of Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars with an upper-body injury. The team announced he would not return to the game during the second intermission. It's unclear when or how Keith was injured. After the game, head coach Dave Tippett did not...
The Tampa Bay Lightning have issued an update on Brayden Point, announcing that the center will be out four to six weeks with an upper-body injury. It’s not the best news for the Lightning, but it certainly isn’t as bad as it could have been either. Point was originally ruled out indefinitely after being tripped on a breakaway and slamming into the end boards. While he was able to finish that game, Point was obviously hurt and now will miss at least a month.
Dobson (lower body) won't play Wednesday versus the Rangers and is considered day-to-day, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports. It's a tough loss for the Islanders, who are already stretched thin due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Dobson has four assists in 14 contests this year, but it's unclear how long he'll be out. Paul LaDue will enter the lineup to replace him.
The New York Islanders have another player entering the COVID protocol. General manager Lou Lamoriello told reporters including Arthur Staple of The Athletic that Zdeno Chara tested positive. The rest of the team has tested negative so far, and the Isles are preparing to play Wednesday night. Unfortunately, that wasn’t...
Saturday's game marked the first time the Flyers lost back-to-back games. The results of their games have perhaps started to catch up with their deficiencies on the ice. The Flyers played one total game with a fully healthy lineup. They are missing pieces at two key positions, with news that Kevin Hayes will also be out week-to-week, and lacking the depth to fill them internally. And at a time when there is not much of a helping hand to go around and make a move, it's time to dig deep.
Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique is out with an upper-body injury and has returned to Anaheim from the team’s road trip, per a Ducks tweet. He’s listed as day-to-day. Henrique is in the midst of a wonderful bounce-back campaign after spending some time last season in the press box. Through 19 games, he’s third on the Ducks with 15 points (six goals, nine assists). His ice time has seen a significant uptick, too, playing 17:16 per game compared to 16:02 last season.
The Bruins’ ability to celebrate their decisive 5-1 win over the Sabres, Wednesday was dampened by seeing defenseman Charlie McAvoy leave the ice after his head was slammed into the boards by Buffalo forward Zemgus Girgensons with 6:14 left in the third period. But Boston coach Bruce Cassidy thought his...
BUFFALO – After a six-week absence, center Casey Mittelstadt joined his teammates Wednesday morning, donning a gold non-contact jersey and skating with the Sabres as they prepared for their game against the Boston Bruins. Now, when will Mittelstadt, who suffered an upper-body injury opening night, be able to play again?...
After Craig Anderson suffered an upper-body injury Nov. 2, the Sabres said he was day-to-day. But the veteran goalie, whose absence has become glaring as the rebuilding team keeps struggling, is still sidelined. “Because of our initial report, based on where we’re at, it is a concern,” Sabres coach Don...
