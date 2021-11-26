ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres' Drake Caggiula: Battling upper-body injury

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Caggiula is listed as week to week with an upper-body injury....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
letsgobruins.net

Report: Tuukka Rask Ready To Ditch Bruins?

The thought has always been that once Tuukka Rask is recovered form his offseason surgery, he'd return to the Boston Bruins after December. However that doesn't seem so guaranteed anymore. While Rask's preference is of course to re-join the Bruins and help them for a playoff run, he's becoming open...
NHL
inquirer.com

Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis out 4-6 weeks with lower-body injury, according to Alain Vigneault

Flyers coach Alain Vigneault revealed Thursday that defenseman Ryan Ellis will likely be out four to six weeks with a lower-body injury. The Flyers announced Wednesday that Ellis had been placed on injured reserve. The offseason acquisition has missed 10 of the last 11 games and was reinjured Saturday against Dallas in his return to the lineup.
theScore

Flyers' Ellis out 4-6 weeks after aggravating lower-body injury

Ryan Ellis' first season with his new team hasn't gone according to plan thus far. The Philadelphia Flyers defenseman will miss an additional four-to-six weeks after aggravating a lower-body injury, head coach Alain Vigneault said Thursday, according to NHL.com's Adam Kimelman. Ellis has suited up in just four of Philadelphia's...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake Caggiula
Buffalo News

Sabres notebook: Henri Jokiharju nearing return after missing 15 games with injury

The Buffalo Sabres’ defense corps moved closer to full strength Friday with the surprising return of Henri Jokiharju at practice in KeyBank Center. Jokiharju, a right-shot defenseman, skated with the team for the first time since he suffered a lower-body injury in the season-opening win over Montreal on Oct. 14. The 22-year-old practiced on a defense pair with Jacob Bryson but isn’t ready to return to the lineup.
NHL
theScore

Point out indefinitely with upper-body injury

Tampa Bay Lightning star Brayden Point is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury, the team announced. Point was a late scratch for the club's clash with the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. He went hard into the boards Saturday versus the New Jersey Devils after being tripped on a breakaway. Point...
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 17.0: Battling the Injury Bug (8pm MT, CBC)

It’s Saturday night, the boys are back in town, and I can’t think of a better way to spend my day than here with you as we all get set for a Hockey Night in Canada matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks. I don’t know about all of...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sportsnet.ca

Senators defenceman Josh Brown leaves game with upper-body injury

Ottawa Senators defenceman Josh Brown left Monday's game against the Colorado Avalanche with an upper-body injury, the team announced. Brown sustained the injury in the first period. After the game, Senators head coach DJ Smith revealed that Brown will be "out some time" with the injury. Coming into the game,...
HOCKEY
atlanticcitynews.net

Wild D Jared Spurgeon week-to-week with lower-body injury

Minnesota Wild captain Jared Spurgeon is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, head coach Dean Evason said Tuesday. The veteran defenseman, who turns 32 next week, sustained the injury during Saturday night's 5-4 loss against the Florida Panthers. Spurgeon has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 17 games and ranks...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Oilers' Duncan Keith leaves game vs. Stars with upper-body injury

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Duncan Keith was forced out of Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars with an upper-body injury. The team announced he would not return to the game during the second intermission. It's unclear when or how Keith was injured. After the game, head coach Dave Tippett did not...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Lightning center Brayden Point out four to six weeks with upper-body injury

The Tampa Bay Lightning have issued an update on Brayden Point, announcing that the center will be out four to six weeks with an upper-body injury. It’s not the best news for the Lightning, but it certainly isn’t as bad as it could have been either. Point was originally ruled out indefinitely after being tripped on a breakaway and slamming into the end boards. While he was able to finish that game, Point was obviously hurt and now will miss at least a month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Islanders' Noah Dobson: Out with lower-body injury

Dobson (lower body) won't play Wednesday versus the Rangers and is considered day-to-day, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports. It's a tough loss for the Islanders, who are already stretched thin due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Dobson has four assists in 14 contests this year, but it's unclear how long he'll be out. Paul LaDue will enter the lineup to replace him.
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Lightning Preview: Rematch in Tampa as Both Team Battle Injuries

Saturday's game marked the first time the Flyers lost back-to-back games. The results of their games have perhaps started to catch up with their deficiencies on the ice. The Flyers played one total game with a fully healthy lineup. They are missing pieces at two key positions, with news that Kevin Hayes will also be out week-to-week, and lacking the depth to fill them internally. And at a time when there is not much of a helping hand to go around and make a move, it's time to dig deep.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Adam Henrique Out Day-To-Day With Upper-Body Injury

Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique is out with an upper-body injury and has returned to Anaheim from the team’s road trip, per a Ducks tweet. He’s listed as day-to-day. Henrique is in the midst of a wonderful bounce-back campaign after spending some time last season in the press box. Through 19 games, he’s third on the Ducks with 15 points (six goals, nine assists). His ice time has seen a significant uptick, too, playing 17:16 per game compared to 16:02 last season.
buffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres notes: Early-season upper-body injury difficult for Casey Mittelstadt

BUFFALO – After a six-week absence, center Casey Mittelstadt joined his teammates Wednesday morning, donning a gold non-contact jersey and skating with the Sabres as they prepared for their game against the Boston Bruins. Now, when will Mittelstadt, who suffered an upper-body injury opening night, be able to play again?...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres concerned about goalie Craig Anderson’s lingering injury

After Craig Anderson suffered an upper-body injury Nov. 2, the Sabres said he was day-to-day. But the veteran goalie, whose absence has become glaring as the rebuilding team keeps struggling, is still sidelined. “Because of our initial report, based on where we’re at, it is a concern,” Sabres coach Don...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy