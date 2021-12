“The [One Buncombe] grant is truly a godsend, and I am blessed to have received the award,” exclaims Sala Amira Menaya-Merritt. The sole proprietor of It’s Amira M is one of 141 recipients of the third round of relief from the One Buncombe Fund aimed at providing financial assistance for small businesses struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During this latest round, $562,500 in grants were distributed with specific outreach to agriculture- and art-based businesses. This funding will help the retention or rehiring of 407 living-wage jobs at 141 small businesses. “This grant has been extremely helpful with all the COVID-related pivoting I have had to do. A couple of markets have been cancelled due to COVID, and this grant is a way to fill the gap until things open back up,” explains Menaya-Merritt.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO