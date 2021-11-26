Did the Zodiac Killer Lead a Bomb-Making, Bear-Slaying Youth ‘Posse?’

The founder of one of the largest Christian TV networks in the world has died of COVID-19 after promoting anti-vaccine skeptics and unproven alternative treatments for the virus in his programming. Marcus Lamb, who created Daystar Television Network, died Tuesday morning at the age of 64, his wife said in a Tuesday broadcast. The network wrote in a tweet, “It’s with a heavy heart we announce that Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, went home to be with the Lord this morning.” Lamb, who featured anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and hydroxychloroquine on his shows, reportedly tried the alternative treatments his channels promoted after being hospitalized in early November. In 2020, Lamb reimbursed the federal government for $3.9 million after an Inside Edition investigation found his ministry had purchased a multimillion-dollar jet just weeks after receiving a Paycheck Protection Program loan. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Daystar reaches 108 million households. Lamb began preaching as a teenager in the 1970s, according to the company’s website. Lamb is one of many anti-vaccine media personalities who have died of COVID-19 after publicly denouncing the preventatives.

RELIGION ・ 3 HOURS AGO