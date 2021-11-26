ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Did the Zodiac Killer Lead a Bomb-Making, Bear-Slaying Youth ‘Posse?’

By William Bredderman
 4 days ago
The same group that announced it had solved the Zodiac Killer mystery last month now says it has uncovered his cadre of trained young followers, the New York Post reports. According to Thomas J. Colbert, the author and former Hard Copy...

TheDailyBeast

Muslim Man Says He Posed as Ultra-Orthodox Spy to Marry ‘Love of His Life’

The honeymoon phase of marriage ended early for a New York City couple when it was revealed that the husband lied about his religion, pretending to be a Hasidic Jew and a U.S. spy. The New York Post reports “Eliyah” Hawila, a 23-year-old Lebanese-born Muslim man, met the woman, identified only as “Sally,” on a Jewish dating website, and they recently wed in a lavish ceremony in Brooklyn. But Sally’s father is said to have grown suspicious of Hawila’s story, and turned to the internet. The dad ultimately determined that the groom was actually Ali Hassan Hawila, a member of a Shiite family from southern Lebanon, after contacting and confirming with his father—his new in-law—according to an interview the younger Hawila gave to Israeli news outlet Kan 11 TV.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

‘Cracked Her Head’: 911 Call Sheds New Light on Murdaugh Nanny Death

Nearly four years after 57-year-old nanny Gloria Satterfield died from injuries sustained at Alex Murdaugh’s property, officials have released the 911 call of the incident that has since yielded financial criminal charges against the disgraced South Carolina lawyer. “She’s cracked her head and there’s blood on the concrete and she’s...
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force Probing Rock Attack on Asian Woman in Queens

New York police are now investigating as a hate crime the assault of an Asian woman in with a large rock. The victim, identified as 61-year-old Qui Ying Ma, was left in critical condition as a result of the Queens attack, an NYPD spokesperson said. Ma was hospitalized with facial and head injuries; and she is expected to survive. According to authorities, the Friday incident occurred as the victim swept the sidewalk outside her apartment building. Police arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the crime on Saturday and the have recommended charges of assault and harassment against him while the Hate Crimes Task Force investigates further. “I feel so sick,” the victim’s landlord, Yihung Hsieh, told ABC7 New York. Hsieh has set up a GoFundMe page to assist Ma with her medical bills and has already raised more than $40,000.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

High-Flying Anti-Vax Evangelical TV Network Founder Dies of COVID-19

The founder of one of the largest Christian TV networks in the world has died of COVID-19 after promoting anti-vaccine skeptics and unproven alternative treatments for the virus in his programming. Marcus Lamb, who created Daystar Television Network, died Tuesday morning at the age of 64, his wife said in a Tuesday broadcast. The network wrote in a tweet, “It’s with a heavy heart we announce that Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, went home to be with the Lord this morning.” Lamb, who featured anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and hydroxychloroquine on his shows, reportedly tried the alternative treatments his channels promoted after being hospitalized in early November. In 2020, Lamb reimbursed the federal government for $3.9 million after an Inside Edition investigation found his ministry had purchased a multimillion-dollar jet just weeks after receiving a Paycheck Protection Program loan. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Daystar reaches 108 million households. Lamb began preaching as a teenager in the 1970s, according to the company’s website. Lamb is one of many anti-vaccine media personalities who have died of COVID-19 after publicly denouncing the preventatives.
RELIGION
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
TheDailyBeast

Grand Jury Finds ‘No Probable Cause’ to Charge Cop Who Killed Pharrell Williams’ Cousin

A Virginia Beach prosecutor has announced that no charges will be filed against the police officer who fatally shot Donovan Lynch, the cousin of singer Pharrell Williams. Lynch, 25, was killed after Officer Solomon D. Simmons III discharged his firearm three times on the night of March 26 this year. On Tuesday, Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle said a special grand jury had found “no probable cause” to charge Simmons in Lynch’s death. The grand jury found Simmons had acted in “justifiable self-defense of himself and others,” according to Stolle.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
TheDailyBeast

Forced-Labor Mennonite Farm Ran Human Trafficking Scheme, Abused ‘Troubled’ Boys: Lawsuit

Young and “troubled” Mennonite men sent by their families to an eastern Pennsylvania farm became victims of a human trafficking scheme, deprived of food and education, and forced to do unpaid labor. A new federal lawsuit filed on behalf of two former residents of Liberty Ridge Farm alleges that the facility physically and emotionally tormented them. Punishments for not working hard enough or acting “against the Bible,” according to court filings, frequently involved “dragging chains over their shoulders” and “breaking boulders into tiny pieces by hand with a small hammer.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Dad Arrested in Fatal Shooting of His Four Kids, Their Grandma at California Home

A father has been arrested after his four kids under the age of 12—including one infant—and their grandma were found shot to death at a residential home in Southern California. Citing the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, KABC reports that deputies found the grandma and four children dead inside a home in Lancaster, north of Los Angeles, on Sunday night. All victims are reported to have suffered gunshot wounds to their upper torsos. The father, 29-year-old Germarcus David, is being held on $2 million bail after turning himself in at the Lancaster sheriff’s station. The names of the victims have not been released.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

El Chapo’s Wife Gets 3 Years Behind Bars for Helping Run Cartel

Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of former drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, has been sentenced to three years in prison. Handed down by D.C. District Judge Rudolph Contreras, Tuesday’s sentencing came after Aispuro was slapped with three federal charges following a February arrest in Virginia. She pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute drugs in the U.S., money laundering, and violating the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Oakland Mayor Backtracks on Defunding Police After Horror Week of Deaths

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said Monday that she’ll seek to quickly hire more police officers, and reverse plans to divert funding from police to social services, in a bid to stem a recent spate of violent crime and homicides. “When those messages and services are not effective… the consequences must be swift and certain,” Schaaf said. “There is nothing progressive about unbridled gun violence.”
OAKLAND, CA
TheDailyBeast

Chicago Nabs Its Latest ‘Prolific Carjacker’: An 11-Year-Old Boy

A Chicago 11-year-old has shown it’s never too early to commit some real-life Grand Theft Auto. The child was charged with felony aggravated assault with a firearm after he allegedly held a police sergeant’s wife at gunpoint and stole her 2021 BMW SUV. According to police, it wasn’t his first time, either. “Unfortunately, this 11-year-old has been arrested before, and he is considered a prolific carjacker in our city,” Police Superintendent David Brown said. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she would meet with juvenile judges to prevent future instances of children being re-entered only to commit more crimes. “We cannot keep putting these kids back out on the streets with no support, no resources, no monitoring.” The child is also being investigated for a spate of other carjackings in the area, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

Los Angeles Detectives Swarm Marilyn Manson’s Home in Assault Investigation

Los Angeles County detectives swarmed Marilyn Manson’s house Monday in connection with the sexual assault investigation into the rocker, TMZ reported. They entered the Manson-less house with a search warrant, seizing hard drives and other media storage devices, the outlet reported. It’s uncertain what detectives sought to find on the devices, though sources close to Manson’s legal team said it has been cooperating with the investigation. The findings will be brought to the county’s district attorney, who will determine whether to charge Manson in the months-long investigation. Manson has been accused of sealing women in soundproof rooms, among other instances of abuse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Friend of Dead Model Declared Brain Dead 2 Weeks After Being Dumped Outside Hospital

An interior designer who was left outside of a Los Angeles hospital, hours after her friend’s dead body was dumped at another medical center nearby, has been declared brain dead. Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, 26, had previously been in a coma for two weeks, according to a GoFundMe set up to assist with her medical expenses. Her father confirmed her latest status to The Sun.
CELEBRITIES
