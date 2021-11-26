Finance expert explains how supply chain issues change shopping habits

Amazon and a handful of other major ecommerce players have been accused of playing an “outsized” role in the pollution and congestion of US ports. The retail giant brings in plenty of goods from China and elsewhere around the world through ports on the US West Coast, on ships that emit large amounts of carbon into the atmosphere. As they burn fuel, they also release pollutants that create smog and release toxic particles into the air.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO