Mental Health

How moving dots are helping us learn more about dyslexia in children – new research

By The Conversation
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround one in ten children in the UK have dyslexia, a developmental condition which means that they struggle to learn to read. It often causes difficulties in spelling too. Reading and spelling involve mapping what we see on a page to correspond to spoken language and meaning. So, reading difficulties could...

medicalxpress.com

