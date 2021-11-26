Final: No. 22 San Diego State 27, Boise State 16; Broncos lose turnover battle

There was a big build-up to Boise State’s 2021 season. The Broncos were determined to get back their knack for turnovers. In last year’s COVID-shortened campaign, Boise State stunningly had just three, all interceptions, and two of those on desperation throws on the last play of the game. As you know, the Broncos had two picks against UCF alone to open this season. Now, going into the regular season finale against San Diego State Friday morning, they have 13 interceptions, as well as 10 fumble recoveries (after zero last year). Boise State is 7-4, but where would it be without its turnover margin of plus-11? In 2020, the Broncos were minus-4, and two years ago, when they won the Mountain West championship, they were just even in turnovers. If there’s been a major step forward this season, that’s it.

