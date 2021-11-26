48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares jumped 68% to $9.04. Shares of mask and protective apparel companies, including Allied Healthcare Products, traded higher amid concerns of a new COVID variant discovered in South Africa.

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) gained 67.7% to $17.10. The company recently announced it has been contracted to support new advanced research on COVID-19 seeking insights on its transmissibility, variants, outcomes, and testing validity among multiple population segments.

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) shares climbed 46.2% to $7.63. Biofrontera shares climbed over 98% on Wednesday after Roth Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $20 price target.

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) gained 35% to $25.45. Adagio Therapeutics recently reported a Q3 loss of $0.98 per share.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 23.9% to $338.75. Shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers, including Moderna, traded higher amid concerns of a new COVID variant found in South Africa.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) gained 19.6% to $364.51. The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) human medicines committee (CHMP) recommended using Pfizer- BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, for children between 5 to 11.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) rose 18.8% to $0.8340. BIMI recently priced its private placement for $7.8 million in proceeds.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd (NYSE: APT) shares rose 18.2% to $6.05. Covid-related stocks surged on reports of new, heavily-mutated strain, feared to be more infectious than Delta variant.

Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) rose 17.1% to $58.41. Valneva recently signed an Advance Purchase Agreement (APA) with the European Commission (EC) to supply up to 60 million doses of its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001, over two years.

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) gained 17% to $15.57. Cars.com will replace DSP Group in the S&P SmallCap 600 before the opening of trading on December 2.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) gained 16.5% to $37.32. The United States government recently signed contracts worth about $1 billion to secure the antibody-based COVID-19 treatment developed by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) surged 15.4% to $6.44.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) gained 13.1% to $44.00. CureVac recently posted Q3 revenue of €29.3 million.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 12.7% to $9.57.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) gained 12.7% to $100.76.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SABS) rose 12.2% to $9.99.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) rose 11.1% to $4.3097. GeoVax recently highlighted presentation of COVID-19 vaccine data at Vaccine World Asia Congress.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) gained 10.5% to $41.09.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) rose 8.1% to $12.91. Aptevo Therapeutics recently announced a clinical update for its Phase 1b Expansion trial evaluating APVO436 in the treatment of AML. Preliminary data observed to date includes one complete remission.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) shares rose 7.7% to $224.37 amid concerns of a new COVID variant found in South Africa, which has lifted remote work and virtual communication stocks.

Losers

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) shares dropped 18.5% to $10.12. Jowell Global recently announced a collaboration with Unilever's Uni-Excubator.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) shares fell 18.4% to $55.76 amid a dip in oil prices as concerns of a new COVID variant discovered in South Africa weigh on oil demand outlook.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) fell 17.4% to $67.22 after the company reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 51% year-on-year to $3.3 billion, missing the consensus of $4.2 billion.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) fell 16.6% to $51.41 amid a dip in oil prices as concerns of a new COVID variant discovered in South Africa weigh on oil demand outlook.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) fell 15.7% to $35.63. The company recently announced the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation for Lomecel-B for the treatment of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) fell 16% to $6.03 amid a dip in oil prices as concerns of a new COVID variant discovered in South Africa weigh on oil demand outlook.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) dipped 15.7% to $10.67.

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) fell 15.7% to $28.08. Shares of oil and energy companies traded lower amid European COVID concerns, which could hamper demand outlook. Investors also weigh the possibility of crude reserve releases amid continued high oil prices.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) declined 14.5% to $23.28.

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) fell 14.4% to $3.26. Engine Gaming and Media rose around 20% on Wednesday after the company reported Q4 2021 and FY21 revenue was higher year over year.

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP) fell 14% to $10.02. Shares of travel companies traded lower amid concerns over a new COVID variant found in South Africa, which has weighed on travel demand.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) dipped 14.1% to $38.21. Shares of energy and oil companies traded lower amid a dip in oil prices as concerns of a new COVID variant discovered in South Africa weigh on oil demand outlook.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) dropped 14% to $11.73.

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) fell 12.1% to $0.4130 in pre-market trading. Biolase shares gained 12% on Wednesday after the company announced Nasdaq granted its request for a 180-day extension to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) dropped 12% to $41.13. Shares of airline companies traded lower amid concerns over a new COVID variant found in South Africa, which has led to lockdown concerns and weighed on travel demand outlook.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) dropped 11.9% to $3.33. Shares of energy and oil companies traded lower amid a dip in oil prices as concerns of a new COVID variant discovered in South Africa weigh on oil demand outlook.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) fell 11.7% to $69.18 after a new COVID variant was discovered in South Africa, which has clouded travel outlook.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) fell 11.6% to $16.42 after a new COVID variant was discovered in South Africa, which has clouded travel outlook.

Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) dipped 10.8% to $5.65. Shares of retail companies traded lower as COVID concerns weigh on economic outlook and pressure discretionary names for the session.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) fell 10.7% to $17.70. Shares of airline companies traded lower amid concerns over a new COVID variant found in South Africa, which has led to lockdown concerns and weighed on travel demand outlook.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) dropped 10.5% to $35.51 after a new COVID variant was discovered in South Africa, which has clouded travel outlook.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) fell 10.3% to $26.01. Shares of travel companies traded lower amid concerns over a new COVID variant found in South Africa, which has weighed on travel demand.

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) dipped 10.2% to $106.22. Shares of retail companies traded lower as COVID concerns weigh on economic outlook and pressure discretionary names for the session.

Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) shares fell 9.6% to $2.92. Mechel recently reported Q3 sales of 102.9 billion Rubles.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) fell 8.8% to $2.90 after the company disclosed that the FDA has issued clinical hold on its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of SEL-302 due to CMC related questions.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) shares fell 8.5% to $1.40 after gaining 5% on Wednesday.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) shares fell 8.1% to $2.38 following a 7% gain on Wednesday.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 7% to $6.61. The FDA issued a clinical hold on Ocugen’s Investigational New Drug application (IND) to evaluate the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BBV152 (known as Covaxin outside the U.S.).