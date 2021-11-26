ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12wss6_0d7ODo1b00
  • Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares jumped 68% to $9.04. Shares of mask and protective apparel companies, including Allied Healthcare Products, traded higher amid concerns of a new COVID variant discovered in South Africa.
  • iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) gained 67.7% to $17.10. The company recently announced it has been contracted to support new advanced research on COVID-19 seeking insights on its transmissibility, variants, outcomes, and testing validity among multiple population segments.
  • Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) shares climbed 46.2% to $7.63. Biofrontera shares climbed over 98% on Wednesday after Roth Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $20 price target.
  • Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) gained 35% to $25.45. Adagio Therapeutics recently reported a Q3 loss of $0.98 per share.
  • Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 23.9% to $338.75. Shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers, including Moderna, traded higher amid concerns of a new COVID variant found in South Africa.
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) gained 19.6% to $364.51. The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) human medicines committee (CHMP) recommended using Pfizer- BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, for children between 5 to 11.
  • BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) rose 18.8% to $0.8340. BIMI recently priced its private placement for $7.8 million in proceeds.
  • Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd (NYSE: APT) shares rose 18.2% to $6.05. Covid-related stocks surged on reports of new, heavily-mutated strain, feared to be more infectious than Delta variant.
  • Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) rose 17.1% to $58.41. Valneva recently signed an Advance Purchase Agreement (APA) with the European Commission (EC) to supply up to 60 million doses of its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001, over two years.
  • Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) gained 17% to $15.57. Cars.com will replace DSP Group in the S&P SmallCap 600 before the opening of trading on December 2.
  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) gained 16.5% to $37.32. The United States government recently signed contracts worth about $1 billion to secure the antibody-based COVID-19 treatment developed by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology.
  • ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) surged 15.4% to $6.44.
  • CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) gained 13.1% to $44.00. CureVac recently posted Q3 revenue of €29.3 million.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 12.7% to $9.57.
  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) gained 12.7% to $100.76.
  • SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SABS) rose 12.2% to $9.99.
  • GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) rose 11.1% to $4.3097. GeoVax recently highlighted presentation of COVID-19 vaccine data at Vaccine World Asia Congress.
  • Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) gained 10.5% to $41.09.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) rose 8.1% to $12.91. Aptevo Therapeutics recently announced a clinical update for its Phase 1b Expansion trial evaluating APVO436 in the treatment of AML. Preliminary data observed to date includes one complete remission.
  • Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) shares rose 7.7% to $224.37 amid concerns of a new COVID variant found in South Africa, which has lifted remote work and virtual communication stocks.

Losers

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) shares dropped 18.5% to $10.12. Jowell Global recently announced a collaboration with Unilever's Uni-Excubator.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) shares fell 18.4% to $55.76 amid a dip in oil prices as concerns of a new COVID variant discovered in South Africa weigh on oil demand outlook.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) fell 17.4% to $67.22 after the company reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 51% year-on-year to $3.3 billion, missing the consensus of $4.2 billion.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) fell 16.6% to $51.41 amid a dip in oil prices as concerns of a new COVID variant discovered in South Africa weigh on oil demand outlook.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) fell 15.7% to $35.63. The company recently announced the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation for Lomecel-B for the treatment of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) fell 16% to $6.03 amid a dip in oil prices as concerns of a new COVID variant discovered in South Africa weigh on oil demand outlook.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) dipped 15.7% to $10.67.

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) fell 15.7% to $28.08. Shares of oil and energy companies traded lower amid European COVID concerns, which could hamper demand outlook. Investors also weigh the possibility of crude reserve releases amid continued high oil prices.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) declined 14.5% to $23.28.

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) fell 14.4% to $3.26. Engine Gaming and Media rose around 20% on Wednesday after the company reported Q4 2021 and FY21 revenue was higher year over year.

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP) fell 14% to $10.02. Shares of travel companies traded lower amid concerns over a new COVID variant found in South Africa, which has weighed on travel demand.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) dipped 14.1% to $38.21. Shares of energy and oil companies traded lower amid a dip in oil prices as concerns of a new COVID variant discovered in South Africa weigh on oil demand outlook.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) dropped 14% to $11.73.

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) fell 12.1% to $0.4130 in pre-market trading. Biolase shares gained 12% on Wednesday after the company announced Nasdaq granted its request for a 180-day extension to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) dropped 12% to $41.13. Shares of airline companies traded lower amid concerns over a new COVID variant found in South Africa, which has led to lockdown concerns and weighed on travel demand outlook.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) dropped 11.9% to $3.33. Shares of energy and oil companies traded lower amid a dip in oil prices as concerns of a new COVID variant discovered in South Africa weigh on oil demand outlook.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) fell 11.7% to $69.18 after a new COVID variant was discovered in South Africa, which has clouded travel outlook.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) fell 11.6% to $16.42 after a new COVID variant was discovered in South Africa, which has clouded travel outlook.

Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) dipped 10.8% to $5.65. Shares of retail companies traded lower as COVID concerns weigh on economic outlook and pressure discretionary names for the session.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) fell 10.7% to $17.70. Shares of airline companies traded lower amid concerns over a new COVID variant found in South Africa, which has led to lockdown concerns and weighed on travel demand outlook.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) dropped 10.5% to $35.51 after a new COVID variant was discovered in South Africa, which has clouded travel outlook.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) fell 10.3% to $26.01. Shares of travel companies traded lower amid concerns over a new COVID variant found in South Africa, which has weighed on travel demand.

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) dipped 10.2% to $106.22. Shares of retail companies traded lower as COVID concerns weigh on economic outlook and pressure discretionary names for the session.

Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) shares fell 9.6% to $2.92. Mechel recently reported Q3 sales of 102.9 billion Rubles.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) fell 8.8% to $2.90 after the company disclosed that the FDA has issued clinical hold on its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of SEL-302 due to CMC related questions.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) shares fell 8.5% to $1.40 after gaining 5% on Wednesday.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) shares fell 8.1% to $2.38 following a 7% gain on Wednesday.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 7% to $6.61. The FDA issued a clinical hold on Ocugen’s Investigational New Drug application (IND) to evaluate the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BBV152 (known as Covaxin outside the U.S.).

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector

BM Technologies (AMEX:BMTX) - P/E: 4.77. Franklin Wireless saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.33 in Q3 to -0.01 now. Franklin Wireless does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock. Arrow Electronics's earnings per share for Q3...
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Got $10,000? 3 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

General Electric's breakup plans look set to release value for shareholders. Stanley Black & Decker's long-term growth plans are being overly discounted by the market. PPG Industries will bounce back as cost pressures ease and key end markets improve. Buying a stock for the long term implies a high degree...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mid Day#United Airlines Holdings#Ahpi#Covid#Ispecimen Inc#Ispc#Biofrontera Inc#Bfri#Roth Capital#Adagio Therapeutics#Adgi#Moderna Inc#Mrna#Bntx#Ema#Chmp#Pfizer Biontech#Alpha Pro Tech Ltd#Valn
CNBC

What Jim Cramer is watching in the market Tuesday, including why the selling has returned

Second thoughts about omicron related to downbeat talk by Moderna's Noubar Afeyan co-founder of Moderna (MRNA) who says the strain poses serious threats and Bancel's interview with the FT was much more downbeat than when he was on CNBC... told FT "material drop" in effectiveness... But still using several months time frame to solve things... lots of money on the line for Moderna... I have Dr. Topol on Mad Money tonight who has been the most right of the commentators save Gottlieb...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS) shares increased by 5.3% to $2.58 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 63.4K shares come close, making up 5.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $841.0 million. ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT)...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Culp (CULP)?

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 18, 2021 to stockholders of record on October 7, 2021. Culp’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on December 1, 2021. Q. Is Culp (CULP) going to split?. A.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Did HC Wainwright Beef Up Vir Biotech's Target Price?

H.C. Wainwright has raised the Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:VIR) price target to $200 from $135, suggesting an upside of 330%. Analyst Patrick Trucchio reiterates a Buy rating on the stock. The analyst expects a "robust" COVID-19 antiviral market, with Vir as a leader. Recent updates suggest that Vir and its...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Why Are Zendesk Shares Trading Higher When Major Indexes Are Down?

Significant Zendesk Inc (NYSE: ZEN) stakeholder Jana Partners have urged the software solutions provider to abandon its deal to acquire SurveyMonkey parent Momentive Global Inc (NASDAQ: MNTV), the Wall Street Journal reports. Jana urged Zendesk's board to terminate the acquisition now rather than wait months for a shareholder vote that...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Dips 500 Points; ImmunoGen Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 1.44% to 34,628.69 while the NASDAQ fell 1.34% to 15,571.16. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.36% to 4,592.03. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 49,301,070 cases with around 801,320 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,587,820 cases and 468,980 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,084,740 COVID-19 cases with 614,420 deaths. In total, there were at least 262,549,830 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,227,930 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Benzinga

The Predictable Omicron Equities Playbook

This time, the new Covid-19 variant that has markets spooked is named "Omicron," which sounds like an evil machine the Transformers must rally to vanquish. Just how ominous the Omicron variant will be remains to be seen. Like clockwork, however, the overall market dipped and wavered as word of a new Covid-19 strain—predictable as this was—went viral.
STOCKS
Benzinga

RBC Capital Hikes Cintas Price Target By 5% Ahead Of Q2 Results

RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra raised the Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) price target to $475 (an upside of 11.7%) from $450 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares ahead of its Q2 results. Sabadra says the company should report an in-line quarter and reiterate guidance, while its revenue growth should...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Viatris Stock?

Viatris will work on reducing its debt load and increasing its profitability over the next few years. Some elements of this stock's pitch to investors still need to be proven by good financial performance. The company is so new that investors haven't had much time to collect dividends yet. You’re...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shed 4.01% to $324.46 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.55% to 15,537.69 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $59.87 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into $75,000 or More

Chipotle drove returns with a business model combining nutrition with fast food. Starbucks has grown its stock by introducing and redefining the concept of coffee. Investors should apply the lessons of both companies to find restaurant stocks that can deliver. Growth investors dream of buying the IPO stock that evolves...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
18K+
Followers
89K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy