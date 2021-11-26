This Derm’s Favorite Skin-Firming Products Are on Super-Sale for Black Friday—And I’m Stocking Up

Believe it or not, makeup and skincare have only recently become major parts of my daily routine. In the past, I often spent nights out barefaced with only a swipe of mascara and a high-shine lip gloss. When quarantine began almost two years ago (wow, time flies), I started researching and testing beauty products out of sheer boredom. Conveniently enough, this was also around the time that Black-owned businesses were finally getting the long-awaited exposure that they deserve. So naturally, many of the products that have ended up on my bathroom counter when I'm getting ready are from Black-owned brands at Sephora, and I couldn't be prouder of the collection I'm building. This iconic retailer has always been the go-to spot for makeup lovers, and now it's the go-to spot for all of my favorite Black-owned brands. (Topicals, Fenty Beauty, and Bread Beauty Supply now have permanent spots in my cabinet.) I have products across haircare, skincare, makeup, and even fragrance that are perfect for holiday gifts and everyday life. Check out my sneak peek below.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 DAYS AGO