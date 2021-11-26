ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Better Buy: Johnson & Johnson or All 30 Dow Jones Stocks?

By (James Brumley)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) have lagged the broad market since last year's low, but they've been outright poor performers since peaking in August of this year. The stock is down 10% for the past three months, and back within sight of multi-week lows hit in early...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Investor's Business Daily

11 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $313,806 In 11 Months

The S&P 500 took a breather in November, but it was still possible to pile even bigger gains to your already impressive pile this year. Huge November gains in leading stocks like Qualcomm (QCOM), Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) helped make up for the S&P 500's 0.8% fall in the month.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Stock#Dow Jones Stocks#Nysemkt#Djindices#Imbruvica
MarketWatch

Apple stock sticks out as it jumps into record territory while the Dow and the rest of its components drop

Shares of Apple Inc. stuck out like a sore thumb Tuesday, as they rallied 2.0% toward a record close in afternoon trading, to be the only one of 30 Dow Jones Industrial Average components to be gaining ground. Meanwhile, the Dow tumbled 635 points, or 1.8%, and was now 5.3% below its Nov. 8 record close of 36,432.22. Apple's stock has run up 9.1% in November, the biggest monthly gain since it rallied 9.9% in June, and compared with the Dow's monthly decline of 3.7%. Apple's stock is the best Dow performer this month, and one of just five Dow stocks that have gained ground in November, with Home Depot Inc.'s stock second best with an 8.5% monthly gain. Meanwhile, Merck & Co. Inc.'s stock was the Dow's worst monthly performer with a 15.5% tumble.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock falls Tuesday, still outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) slipped 1.53% to $3,507.07 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.90% to 4,567.00 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. Amazon.com Inc. closed $266.01 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slid 2.46% to $44.47 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.90% to 4,567.00 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.22 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.86%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Telecoms, Utilities and Basic Materials sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.86% to hit a new 1-month low, while the S&P 500 index lost 1.90%, and the NASDAQ Composite index fell 1.55%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Dow Inc., Salesforce.com Inc. share losses contribute to Dow's 613-point drop

Shares of Dow Inc. and Salesforce.com Inc. are trading lower Tuesday morning, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average selloff. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 613 points, or 1.7%, lower, as shares of Dow Inc. (DOW) and Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Dow Inc.'s shares are down $2.10, or 3.7%, while those of Salesforce.com Inc. are down $10.93, or 3.7%, combining for an approximately 86-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include American Express (AXP) Walgreens Boots (WBA) and Cisco (CSCO) A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Panic-like selling signs emerge in NYSE as Dow tumbles more than 600 points Tuesday amid omicron fears

Trading in New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks on Tuesday were exhibiting panic-like-selling behavior as stocks faced selling pressure attributed to the emergence of the omicron variant and commments from the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about the pace of tapering. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure that tracks the ratio of advancing stock to declining stocks over the ratio of advancing volume over declining volume, was showing a reading of 2.517 for NYSE-listed shares. Many technicians say a rise to at least 2.000 suggests panic-like selling behavior. Losses for U.S. stocks deepened late-morning Tuesday after Powell told Senate lawmakers it would be appropriate for central-bank policy makers to consider speeding up the wind-down of the central bank's monthly asset purchases when the meet next month. Stock benchmarks were already under renewed pressure after Moderna Inc.'s chief executive officer predicted that current vaccines would be less effective against the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 600 points, or 1.7%, at 34,525, the S&P 500 index was down 1.7% at 4,576, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.9% at 15,491.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 2.50% to $2,837.95 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.90% to 4,567.00 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $181.38 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
investing.com

Johnson & Johnson Split Fails To Trigger Stock Rally, But Move Positive Long Term

When large companies reveal plans to break up into multiple businesses, Wall Street generally considers it a positive move. These splits typically help executives concentrate on the core business objectives per a new, smaller company, generating operational and financial efficiencies for all concerned. But that excitement was missing when Johnson...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.47% to $338.03 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.88% to 15,782.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $46.30 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Gold Stocks to Buy Right Now as Markets Crash

COVID-19 fears are back to haunt the market, and that's good news for gold. At this point, one gold stock is making a massive growth move. Another has growth in-built into its business model, but it's still trading cheap. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Zscaler Jumps on Earnings Beat and Wedbush Price-Target Lift

Zscaler (ZS) - Get Zscaler, Inc. Report stock jumped on Wednesday after the cybersecurity company reported earnings, revenue and billings for its fiscal first quarter that topped Wall Street targets. Zscaler shares were up nearly 7% in premarket trading after the San Jose company said it earned 14 cents a...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy