Promotional Events Like Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Harlem Ever After’ Popping Up Again

By Michael Schneider
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this social media age, experiential events have become a crucial part of entertainment marketing plans. Instagram-friendly pop-ups had become common in recent years — Netflix turning a Baskin-Robbins location into the Scoops Ahoy ice cream parlor from “Stranger Things” or Amazon Prime Video taking over the Hollywood Athletic Club to...

San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Don’t bother watching Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Wheel of Time,’ unless you read the books

Critics reviewing the new Amazon Prime Video fantasy series “The Wheel of Time” were given a long, detailed, episode-by-episode catalog of spoilers to avoid mentioning in reviews ahead of its premiere Friday, Nov. 19. They needn’t have worried. You can’t spoil what you can’t understand, and “The Wheel of Time” plays more like a plot-point-pileup than a fluid, coherent story.
TV & VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

Amazon Prime Video, Spain’s Movistar Plus Sign Carriage Deal

Spain’s Movistar Plus, the top Spanish pay TV player, announced Thursday that it has signed a carriage deal with Amazon Prime Video. Movistar Plus clients with a Prime subscription and a UHD decoder will now be able to access Amazon Prime Video via Movistar Plus’ display and search mechanisms. Full integration of Prime Video on Movistar Plus’ home page will be completed by Nov. 24.
BUSINESS
geekculture.co

Full Features Of Amazon Prime Video Are Now On macOS

Amazon Prime Video has finally rolled out a native macOSapp on the Mac App Store. In the past, folks would have needed to catch their favourite Prime Video TV shows and movies on the Prime Video website or the mobile app. Now, consumers have the option to watch their favourite content on their Macs.
TV SHOWS
Person
Jared Leto
Rolling Stone

Amazon’s New Streaming Deal Gets You AMC, Paramount+, Showtime or Starz for $0.99

Cyber Monday is officially underway and in addition to deals on electronics, fitness equipment and home appliances, we’ve spotted some great Amazon streaming deals online. One of the best Amazon Cyber Monday streaming deals we’ve seen is a deep discount on Prime Video Channels, which allows you to subscribe to premium streaming services using your Amazon account. Prime Video Channels typically cost between $7.99 and $10.99 per month (the price they’d be if you subscribed on their respective websites), but you can get a number of channels right now for just $0.99. Buy:Streaming Subscription Dealat$0.99 The Amazon Cyber Monday streaming deal gets you...
SHOPPING
WLBT

15-year-old Vicksburg YouTuber featured on Amazon Prime Video

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The average teen flips burgers and tosses pizza to bring in extra cash. But it’s mind-blowing to know that someone too young for a license can make big money as a social media influencer. Christian Curtis, 15, is a YouTuber with more than 50,000 followers and...
VICKSBURG, MS
GreenwichTime

ACM Awards get stadium upgrade in 2022 on Amazon Prime Video

The Academy of Country Music awards show is getting a NFL-sized upgrade next year as it moves to a new home at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 7. The ACM and Amazon Prime Video, along with production company MRC Live & Entertainment, announced on Thursday the new date and location for the 57th annual awards show, which will be exclusively live-streamed on the streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
Lifehacker

What's New on Amazon Prime Video in December 2021

Much as how The Wheel of Time was the result of Jeff Bezos really, really wanting Amazon Prime Video to have its own Game of Thrones, December’s original film offering Being the Ricardos seems the answer to his request that an Amazon-produced film bring home a Best Actress Oscar. This...
TV & VIDEOS
goal.com

Five defining moments from Amazon Prime Video’s original series "Maradona: Blessed Dream" that you must watch!

The five exemplary moments that went on to shape the Argentine superstar... Diego Maradona is a character that cannot be defined just by what he did on the football pitch. Arguably the greatest ever footballer, Maradona grabbed headlines for not only his heroics on the football field but often for his 'misdeeds' beyond it. He was controversy's favourite child and yet, in everything he did, Maradona was unapologetically himself.
SOCCER
TheWrap

Who Is Winning (and Losing) the Streaming Wars So Far? | Charts

Netflix still dominates as Disney+’s growth has stalled — where does everybody else stack up?. Now that we’re two years into the full-blown streaming wars, it’s a good time to see just where every streaming service sits now that that new streaming service “smell” has worn off. Growth has started...
TV & VIDEOS
People

Amazon Is Letting You Add Channels Like Starz and AMC+ to Your Prime Video Subscription for Only 99 Cents

Whether you're a seasoned movie buff or just someone who loves to keep up with your favorite TV show, a good streaming service subscription is key when it comes time to unwind. Some dedicated streamers may even rely on multiple streaming services, whether it be because your two favorite shows are on separate platforms, one platform specializes in a specific type of content, or because you simply like to switch things up. Regardless of the reason, having multiple streaming subscriptions can add up quickly. Luckily, Amazon is offering all cinephiles with Prime membership access to popular channels for just $0.99 for two months.
TV & VIDEOS
New Haven Register

Vizio, PBS, Showtime, Discovery & Saban Execs Join Variety Film & TV Marketing Panel

Sean Booker, director of media and entertainment at VIZIO; Amy Wigler, VP of multi-platform marketing and content at PBS; Puja Vohra, exec VP of marketing and strategy at Showtime Networks; Jonathan Saba, chief content officer at Saban Films; and Vikki Neil, exec VP of global brand, originals marketing and creative at Discovery, Inc., will join a Variety film and TV marketing panel. The panel, titled “Breakthrough Marketing to Streaming Audiences,” will be moderated by Variety‘s NY Digital Editor Todd Spangler and held on Dec. 13 in the Variety Streaming Room.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

The Grand Tour's Carnage A Trois special has a release date on Amazon Prime Video

The latest episode in The Grand Tour’s fourth season has finally been given a release date – and a full-length trailer, too. The trusty trio of Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond will all return to Amazon Prime Video for more vehicular antics on December 17. This time around, they’ll be embarking on a journey from the Welsh hills to the English Channel.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Amazon Hires Kelly Day To Lead Prime Video International

Amazon has hired Kelly Day to head up its international streaming business. Day joins from ViacomCBS, where she had been leading the company’s international streaming services including Paramount+ for the last year. At Amazon, she will take on the newly-created role of VP, Prime Video International and will oversee streaming activity outside of the U.S. from her base in Washington D.C. She will report into Mike Hopkins, SVP Prime Video and Amazon Studios, and will take up the role in January. Under her remit, Day will coordinate with regional leaders and country directors to curate local content strategies, covering all of Prime’s business and video offerings in international territories, across SVOD, TVOD and Channels, according to a note sent by Hopkins to Prime Video staff today. Day’s departure from ViacomCBS comes just eight months after the roll-out of Paramount+. During her tenure at Viacom she also managed the expansion of Pluto TV, following its launches in Latin America, France, Spain and Italy. She first joined the company as president of its Digital Studios in November 2017, having previously been at Awesomeness, Blip Networks, Discovery and AOL.
BUSINESS

