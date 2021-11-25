Marter for Congress receives $2,625 in August

Justin Burau for Congress received $1,300 in September 2021, according to data from the Federal Election Commission. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) is the independent regulatory agency charged with administering and enforcing the federal campaign finance law. The FEC has jurisdiction over the financing of campaigns for the U.S. House, Senate, Presidency and the Vice Presidency.
Raleigh Bowman for Congress received $1,261 in June 2021, according to data from the Federal Election Commission. Gloria Haegelin contributed the most with a total amount of $1,220. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) is the independent regulatory agency charged with administering and enforcing the federal campaign finance law. The FEC...
Quigley for Congress received $30,075 in September 2021, according to data from the Federal Election Commission. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) is the independent regulatory agency charged with administering and enforcing the federal campaign finance law. The FEC has jurisdiction over the financing of campaigns for the U.S. House, Senate, Presidency and the Vice Presidency.
The largest newspaper in Missouri has called for one of the state’s US senators to be promptly investigated by a congressional panel over his alleged role in the Jan 6 riot at the US Capitol.More than 10 months after the Senate ethics committee said it was to probe the actions of Missouri’s Josh Hawley and Texas’s Ted Cruz for their alleged encouragement to supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the 2020 election, there has been little outward sign of progress.Several times, however, both Mr Cruz and Mr Hawley have defended their actions that day, with the Missouri senator...
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. President Joe Biden is using every tool in his arsenal to send a clear message to Americans this holiday season: Don’t pin inflation on me. Republicans have been working to blame the president and Democrats...
(CNN) — The news that former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with the House's January 6 select committee investigation represents a clear and present danger to the former president and his attempts to rewrite the history of that fateful day. "He has produced records...
As the Jan. 6 select committee investigation gathers momentum, Donald Trump has gotten several cronies to refuse to testify by invoking “executive privilege.” That’s absurd on its face: Much of the information Trump wants to keep buried doesn’t relate to the office of the presidency, but rather to his incitement of mob violence to remain president illegitimately.
Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chairwoman of the House select committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, issued a warning to former President Donald Trump amid his posturing that he wanted to debate members of the committee: Lie, and there will be criminal penalties.
Attorneys representing former President Donald Trump argued before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Tuesday that a "handful of documents" should be withheld from the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Spend enough time online and you'll inevitably see people challenging well-known rivals to grand debates. Most of the time, these folks believe something foolish, which does nothing to discourage them from daring high-profile foes to match wits in some public forum. When their challenges go ignored, and their would-be adversaries...
This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. It’s not hyperbole to say Joe Biden’s childhood home state of Pennsylvania put him in the White House. It was The Associated Press’ call of that state’s outcome at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, of last year that made it official that the son of Scranton would be heading back to Washington and into a job he’s coveted since his 20s. The counting in Pennsylvania took four days and it was closer than anyone in the Biden campaign wanted. But the Keystone State came through for Biden, who had early on recognized the state as a lynchpin for his strategy and even headquartered his campaign near Philadelphia’s City Hall. (Well, at least until COVID-19 mothballed that operation and sent everyone working from kitchen stools and basement couches.)
The now-former spokesman for District of Columbia Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser told Fox News on Wednesday that President Biden's tenure in office has led him to change party affiliation and also to vote for GOP businessman Glenn Youngkin in the off-year gubernatorial election in Virginia, where he resides. Victor Jimenez...
Nov. 12 brought potentially fortuitous developments for the House Jan. 6 committee and its arduous campaign to get testimony from key allies of former president Donald Trump. In the morning, former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows signaled that he would defy the committee’s subpoena and failed to show up for a deposition. A few hours later, the Justice Department announced a grand jury had indicted former Trump aide Stephen K. Bannon, whom the House held in contempt for doing much the same thing.
