Boston Police identify man killed in Hyde Park on Monday

By Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
Shooting near Hyde Park

BOSTON — A deadly shooting that happened on Monday in Hyde Park is under investigation by Boston Police. Officers were alerted to shots fired near Maple Street at approximately 9:54 p.m. Monday.

Authorities told Boston 25 News the victim, Noel Jimenez, 30, of Hyde Park, who was found at the scene when officers arrived, was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was sent to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. If anyone knows further details regarding this incident, they can call the Boston Police Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

