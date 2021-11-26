NRx Pharma Skyrockets After BriLife COVID-19 Vaccine Data Against Delta Variant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With attention shifting to the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, we have an update to a story we’ve been tracking for months. Researchers at the University of Virginia are working on a universal vaccine that would fight all current and future variants. The vaccine is still in the laboratory stage, meaning it still has to go through mice and then to a clinical trial on humans.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO