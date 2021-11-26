ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

NRx Pharma Skyrockets After BriLife COVID-19 Vaccine Data Against Delta Variant

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I3uqs_0d7OCrg100

Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) has posted scientific results from an initial sample of Phase 2 vaccinated patients to assess the BriLife vaccine against the COVID-19 Delta variant.

  • Blood (Sera) from an initial sample of 11 trial participants demonstrated effective neutralizing antibodies against the original "wild-type" virus and was tested for antibodies to the Delta variant.
  • Of the eleven tested samples, ten were found to neutralize the Delta variant.
  • The second group of blood samples were drawn from unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. Those patients had antibodies against the "wild-type" Coronavirus but with a 3.8 fold reduction in immune response (neutralizing titers) to the Delta variant.
  • The IIBR scientific release further notes that mutations seen in the BriLife vaccine that may be responsible for effectiveness against variants occurred naturally due to the spontaneous acquisition of new characteristics by this live-virus vaccine.
  • NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) will commence its Phase 2b/3 registration trial of the BriLife vaccine immediately after reviewing the Phase 2 results next week by the Data Safety Monitoring Board.
  • Earlier this month, FDA declined emergency use authorization for NRx Pharmaceuticals' Zyesami in patients suffering from Critical COVID-19 with respiratory failure.
  • Price Action: NRXP shares are up 52.7% at $6.87 during the market session on the last check Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Psilocybin Trials For COVID-Related Distress Of Healthcare Professionals Could Validate New Psychotherapy Model

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN), a biotech company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, has announced that the FDA has given them authorization for Phase 2 clinical trials evaluating psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy with psilocybin for frontline clinicians experiencing COVID-related distress. Cybin recently announced that they will be training therapists who will participate in the clinical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Trial#Delta#Nrx#Brilife#Nrxp#Nrx Pharmaceuticals
Business Insider

Moderna's CEO doubtful the current crop of COVID-19 vaccines will be as effective against Omicron variant as they have been against Delta

Moderna's CEO said current COVID-19 vaccines won't be as effective against Omicron as they have been against Delta. Stéphane Bancel told FT "all the scientists I've talked to . . . are like 'this is not going to be good.'" Omicron was first identified by the World Health Organization as a "variant of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment may be less effective against Omicron

US biotech firm Regeneron said Tuesday that its synthetic antibody treatment for Covid-19 may be less effective against the new variant, and it plans to conduct tests to determine by how much. The World Health Organization in late September recommended Regeneron for Covid-19 treatment, but only in patients with specific health profiles, such as the elderly or those with weakened immune systems. la/to/jh
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
KOAT 7

Hospitals say delta COVID-19 variant is still biggest threat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The majority of people in the hospital are still unvaccinated COVID-19 patients and here at University of New Mexico Hospital, they are operating at over 140% capacity. This means every single bed and even different units are being used and converted into patient areas but as we...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NBC 29 News

Update on UVA’s research behind potential COVID-19 vaccine capable against any variant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With attention shifting to the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, we have an update to a story we’ve been tracking for months. Researchers at the University of Virginia are working on a universal vaccine that would fight all current and future variants. The vaccine is still in the laboratory stage, meaning it still has to go through mice and then to a clinical trial on humans.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
ajmc.com

What We're Reading: Omicron Variant Response; Lung Transplants for Patients With COVID-19; Panel to Review Merck’s COVID-19 Pill

President Joe Biden will provide an update today on his administration’s response to the Omicron COVID-19 variant; marked rise in lung transplants for patients with COVID-19 sparks ethical questions; an independent panel of experts will advise FDA tomorrow on the use of Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral pill. President Biden to Announce...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

NRx Pharma gains 35% after Zyesami increased likelihood of survival from Critical COVID-19

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) has completed an analysis to identify clinical evidence that indicates a substantial improvement after treatment with Zyesami (aviptadil) in patients with Critical COVID-19 and Respiratory Failure over existing therapies such as remdesivir. Shares up 34.7% premarket at $9.09. Dr. David Schoenfeld analyzed the subgroup of patients in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Why Are NRx Pharma's Shares Soaring Premarket?

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) has completed an analysis in the subgroup of Zyesami and placebo-treated patients previously treated with Gilead Science Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) remdesivir in the COVID-AIV trial representing approximately 70% of the study population. The analysis indicates a substantial improvement after Zyesami (aviptadil) treatment in patients with critical...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Genetic Engineering News

NRx Pharmaceuticals – BriLife®

Type: Self-propagating COVID-19 live virus vaccine developed by the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) under an exclusive license from the Israel Ministry of Defense. According to NRx, the vaccine differs from other COVID-19 vaccines by presenting the entire COVID-19 spike protein to the body’s immune system. The spike protein...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Merced Sun-Star

Among COVID-19 variants, Delta continues to dominate new California cases

A new strain of COVID-19 now identified by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern” has yet to be found in California or the United States. But it’s an existing variant, the Delta strain, that continues to represent a clear and present danger in the U.S. as it’s been responsible for almost all of the new coronavirus cases reported in the state and nation since August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
18K+
Followers
89K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy