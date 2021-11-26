Sold-out show at Pablo Center canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 case

A sold-out performance by Eau Claire-based folk rock band Them Coulee Boys, scheduled for Friday evening at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, is being canceled because of a breakthrough case of COVID-19, the Pablo announced Friday morning.

The show is being rescheduled to Dec. 30.

The venue said in a press release: "Despite the band being fully vaccinated, we regret to share that there has been a breakthrough case of Covid-19. In order to ensure the safety of the rest of the band, Pablo Center staff and crew, and patrons, we need to reschedule the performance to December 30, 2021."

Pablo has sent information about refunds and the rescheduled show to ticket-holders. More details will be provided as final decisions are made, the venue said. People with questions can contact the box office via email at boxoffice@pablocenter.org or by phone Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 715-832-2787.