Elena Baltacha auction raises £110k for charities

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than £110,000 has been raised through a charity auction in memory of the late British number one tennis player Elena Baltacha. The money will go towards a sports academy in Ipswich set up in honour of Baltacha, who died of cancer aged 30 in 2014, plus other charities....

www.bbc.com

