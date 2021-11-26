ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Omar Kelly: Tua Tagovailoa puts Dolphins in position to win with opening drives, late-game success. What about between then?

By Tribune News Service
OCRegister
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the Miami Dolphins can get Tua Tagovailoa to consistently play the way he performs this season in the opening drives of games and in the fourth quarter, Miami’s offense, and possibly the season, would take off. While the talent around Miami’s second-year starter hasn’t always allowed Tagovailoa to...

