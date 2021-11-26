ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bucks vs. Nuggets prediction, odds, pick and more – 11/26/21

By Zach Hood
 4 days ago
The Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets play in an inter-conference battle on Friday. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Bucks-Nuggets prediction and pick. The Bucks and Nuggets will meet in a match of MVPs on Friday, or at least we hope. Nikola Jokic is questionable to...

