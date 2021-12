LeBron James had many upset on Sunday night as he leveled an elbow to the face of Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons. This was a play that led to quite a bit of debauchery as Stewart attempted to chase LeBron down on the court. It took three separate instances before the Pistons could get Stewart to calm down, and in the end, both LeBron and Stewart were assessed suspensions. LeBron was given one game all while Stewart got two.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO